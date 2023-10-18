Reading College and University Centre students attend a press event at Shinfield Studios

Creative Media Production students from Reading College and University Centre got a taste for their future careers when they attended the launch event of Screen Berkshire at Shinfield Studios recently.

The event was organised by Resource Productions, who received funding from the National Lottery via the British Film Institute (BFI).

Screen Berkshire (The BFI Berkshire Skills for Screen Cluster) is led by Resource Productions, who are working with the University of Reading, Shinfield Studios, Bedlam Film Productions, Berkshire Film Office, and all six Berkshire local councils to devise and deliver a programme of screen sector training activities.

They act as a bridge between residents, freelance crew, training providers, studios, suppliers and content producers to identify skills gaps, facilitate training and developing pathways into employment.

During their visit, the students gained some hands-on experience on a live set and learn more about different roles. They also got to work with different members of the of the production team, giving them a taste of different careers.

Alex Deacon is studying a Creative Media Production Level 3 Extended Diploma at Reading College and University Centre.

“It was an amazing experience and a wonderful chance to see what a working set looks like.

“I enjoyed making connections with other students and working with professionals in the industry.

“I learnt what all the different colour tapes meant when being used on set, and more about all the different types of equipment used in the different departments on set.

“It has helped show me what a high-end production would be like and what to aim for in my end goal in the industry.”

Lera Coicev is studying a Creative Media Production Level 3 Extended Diploma at Reading College and University Centre.

She said: “It was a great opportunity to see a massive sound stage and how a professional set is built.

“I enjoyed working with the University of Reading students and making new connections.

“I learnt what the first assistant director does on set and how involved they are with everything.

“It has helped add more on set experience to my CV and personal statement for university applications.”

Sean Daniels, Media Teacher at Activate Learning, said: “It was a wonderful opportunity for our Level 3 students to gain some hands-on experience on a live set and learn more about the different roles.

“Some of the students got to work with the director of photography, lighting, assistant director, make-up, costume, sound. Some lucky students even got to assist Gareth Ellis-Unwin, the Oscar winning producer of King’s Speech.

“A fantastic day and hopefully more to come as the Screen Berkshire scheme grows.”

