Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Reading College students take part in the Milk Mix-Up with University of Reading

Activate Learning November 22, 2022
0 Comments
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

Reading College welcomed two Food Science ambassadors from the University of Reading on Wednesday 16 November. 

The two ambassadors, who are both in their fourth year of studying BSc Food Science with Industrial Training at the National Centre for Biotechnology Education at the Whiteknights campus, led a Food Science workshop with students studying our GCSE Science Pathway and Health and Social Care programmes. 

Students took part in a practical investigation titled The Milk Mix-Up, where they undertook a series of enzyme-based practical tests to determine which of the samples of milk were almond milk, whole milk or semi-skimmed milk.  

While the samples were in the incubation stage, the two ambassadors from the University of Reading gave a presentation on what it is like to study Food Science at the University of Reading.  

After the practical had finished, they talked about their industrial placements, and potential career opportunities available for Food Science graduates. 

Taarika Minhas is studying a GCSE Science pathway at Reading College. 

She said: “The workshop was really cool! I liked the way they explained everything and that they allowed us to do the experiments rather than just them explaining it.” 

Shanthi Pandit, Faculty Manager, Activate Learning, said: “Our students really enjoyed the Food Science workshop. 

“It gave them a glimpse into what it is like to study Food Science at the University of Reading and the career opportunities that are available once they have graduated.”  

Dr Fiona Lane, Head of NCBE, National Centre for Biotechnology Education, University of Reading, said: “The National Centre for Biotechnology Education (NCBE) are a small not-for-profit science centre that provide scientific kits and resources to schools and colleges, all with the aim of making science fun and engaging.  

“We also run an ambassador scheme, which involves sending final year students from the University of Reading out to schools and colleges to do a practical activity and give talks on what subject they study and career paths that they can take. 

“This was the first time that we ran a workshop at Reading College. It was great to get to use the new lab. The ambassadors who went out for this workshop, study food science and spoke to the students about their previous industrial placements and their career paths after they graduate next year.” 

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Activate Learning

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .