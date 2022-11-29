Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

ReadSpeaker Now Offers 245 Voices in 68 Different Languages to Help Students Engage More Deeply with Learning Content

PandoPR November 29, 2022
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

ReadSpeaker text-to-speech improves accessibility and interaction with learning content for all learners who choose to use speech technology to help them better engage with materials

BOSTON – November 28, 2022 –  ReadSpeaker, the trusted, independent digital voice and text-to-speech provider for educational institutions and innovative brands worldwide, now offers its voice tools in 68 languages. The most recent additions are 11 South African tribal and native languages. ReadSpeaker also offers 245 different voices, the most recent of which is “Molly,” an expressive child’s voice (Click to listen to Molly read a section of text from Harry Potter).

These new voices and languages are important in education because they give learners options to choose a voice of their preference. “ReadSpeaker now offers so many voices and languages that millions more students can choose to hear their lessons read in a voice that resonates with them,” said Ginger Dewey, a 35-year veteran educator and now ReadSpeaker’s Educational Development Manager. “Having the option to use voice tools while learning makes it more equitable and accessible for everyone, not only for people needing accommodations.”

In fact, in the 2022 Students and Technology Report released by EDUCAUSE in October 2022, in a survey of 850 college-age students, “only 5% of respondents indicated that they have a disability for which they need assistive technology. However, when provided with a list of specific assistive technologies, every item on the list was selected as necessary by at least 18% of respondents.” 

The 68 different languages now available through ReadSpeaker include:

  1. Afrikaans
  2. Arabic
  3. Basque
  4. Bulgarian
  5. Catalan
  6. Chinese (Cantonese)
  7. Chinese (Mandarin)
  8. Chinese (Taiwanese Mandarin)
  9. Croatian
  10. Czech
  11. Danish
  12. Dutch
  13. Dutch (Belgium)
  14. English (AU)
  15. English (India)
  16. English (Ireland)
  17. English (New Zealand)
  18. English (Scotland)
  19. English (South Africa)
  20. English (UK)
  21. English (US)
  22. Farsi
  23. Finnish
  24. French
  25. French (Belgium)
  26. French (Canada)
  27. Frisian
  28. Galician
  29. German
  30. Greek
  31. Hebrew
  32. Hindi
  33. Hungarian
  34. Icelandic
  35. Indonesian
  36. Italian
  37. Japanese
  38. Korean
  39. Latvian
  40. Norwegian (Bokmål)
  41. Norwegian (Nynorsk)
  42. Polish
  43. Portuguese
  44. Portuguese (Brazil)
  45. Romanian
  46. Russian
  47. Sepedi
  48. Siswati
  49. Slovak
  50. Sotho
  51. Southern Ndebele
  52. Spanish (American)
  53. Spanish (Argentina)
  54. Spanish (Castilian)
  55. Spanish (Colombia)
  56. Spanish (Mexican)
  57. Swedish
  58. Thai
  59. Tsonga
  60. Tswana
  61. Turkish
  62. Ukrainian
  63. Urdu
  64. Venda
  65. Vietnamese
  66. Welsh
  67. Xhosa
  68. Zulu

About ReadSpeaker 
For over 20 years, ReadSpeaker has been giving a human-like synthetic voice to more than 10,000 education and industry applications in 70 countries. ReadSpeaker creates custom digital voices and offers more than 245 expressive off-the-shelf voices in over 68 languages to enhance the User Experience through engaging voice interactions. At colleges and universities, K-12 schools, and businesses, ReadSpeaker brings voice to websites and learning content. Learn more at ReadSpeaker.com or on LinkedIn and Twitter (@ReadSpeaker).

Media Contact:
Jennifer Harrison for ReadSpeaker
jennifer at pandopublicrelations.com

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, EdTech
Published in: Education, EdTech
Topics: ,
PandoPR

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .