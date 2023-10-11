Recipe for Success at NPTC Group of Colleges’ Lee Stafford Education Academy

Hairdressing and Applied Therapies staff and students welcomed Lee Stafford Education (LSE) Trainer Michael Saunders to Afan College for two days of workshops and hands-on training.

Michael, who is the Co-Founder of Lee Stafford Education, shares an enthusiasm for perfecting his craft and uplifting students. His philosophy is that an interactive, safe learning environment is essential to fully absorbing the Lee Stafford Education world of hair! He believes that if we can explore, learn and have fun all at the same time, then the magic will begin to happen!

Michael spent two days working with staff and students at the only Lee Stafford Education Academy in Wales, finding out how they have been implementing Lee Stafford’s famous hairdressing recipes, and he was impressed with what he saw.

He said: “I have just spent two days working at Afan College and to be honest, I was blown away with the results the team is getting. All team members have fully embraced LSE and use it to deliver a productive, positive and very motivated class. Classes were delivered with great energy, learners are focused and want to learn.”

He added: “Level 2 classes are four weeks in and students are already mastering Twisted Tong, Big and Bouncy, One Length Below and Long Grad. The standard is very high and they are flying. The Level 3 group was just as good, handling hair like professionals and wanting to learn, the class was energised and learners were motivated.”

Michael also spent some time with our Junior Apprentices and their tutor Pam and he was inspired by what he saw:

“I had the opportunity to pop into another class with Pam and her school students who are just 15 years old and had achieved great results on heated rollers, then one student from the class was practising One Length Below on a live model, following the recipe book, and achieved a result that any experienced hairdresser would be proud of.”

“The team is doing it so well it looks effortless, but as we know that comes from hard work and good planning.”

NPTC Group of Colleges is the only college in Wales to partner with industry-leading hairdresser Lee Stafford to deliver exceptional training at Afan College, Brecon Beacons College and Newtown College.

Students practice cutting-edge styles and techniques, designed by Lee and other leading stylists from across the industry in purpose-built salons that are open to the public.

Lee explains his motivation for creating Lee Stafford Education: “It’s great to be able to give something back to students. I’m very passionate about giving young professionals the best opportunity for a good education, especially in hairdressing.”

“My passion has always been education and my purpose now is to send the elevator back down for the next generations of talent so you too can live a life of passion.”

“Above all, I’m excited to be working with NPTC Group of Colleges’ students to develop really strong techniques and great attitudes in preparation for a career in the hairdressing industry.”

If you would like to know more about the Lee Stafford Education Academy at NPTC Group of Colleges or want to begin your Hairdressing career with us, click the link below to get started.

