RECRUITMENT FIRM LAUNCHES GROUNDBREAKING NEW GROUP AS IT SETS OUT AIM TO BECOME BEST IN CLASS & DOMINATE EDUCATION SECTOR

A new business group has launched that will transform recruitment services within the education sector, it can be announced today.

The Protocol Group, a parent company to three subsidiary businesses, has ambitious plans to dominate the UK education industry – and to become the “best in class”.

The newly rebranded group, which boasts 28 years of experience and recruitment excellence, is on a mission to become the go-to partner of all UK education institutions.

It aims to provide every aspect needed in the recruitment process, helping to make it as effective and easy as possible – while also keeping costs low for its clients.

Announcing details of the launch, Amir Qureshi, Chief Executive Officer at The Protocol Group, said “Our mission is clear, but it is ambitious, and it is wide ranging. We’re going to change the whole industry. We want to be a disruptor.”

The Protocol Group will fill a gap in the market which the current recruitment businesses’ have left open.

Mr Qureshi said: “At present the recruitment industry currently suffers from providing a one-dimensional service which does not attend to the full spectrum of needs education institutions require.

“We’re not happy with the way recruitment currently works, the industry hasn’t changed for 20 years. The whole sector is stale, which is why we’re determined to change the game.”

The Protocol Group provides staff members for all levels of education, ranging from nursery level, through to school level, all the way to higher education and special education needs.

The roles the group covers are not only limited directly to teaching staff, but also the other staff needed for the running of any education institution, including support staff, such as groundskeepers, lunch staff, cleaning teams and more.

Mr Qureshi said: “By delivering complete service recruitment solutions for our clients, we can fill any role. More and more clients are now joining us because they see how our team can quickly and consistently help them find the people they require to transform their services.”

This relaunch marks an exciting new chapter for The Protocol Group.

Via a team built on nearly three-decades of experience, they will be based out of seven offices in London, Manchester, Hertfordshire, Aberdeen, Birmingham, and Stamford, as well as its main head office in Nottingham.

This nationwide network of expertise means The Protocol Group boasts a team who are delivering levels of service its rivals are unable to match.

Speaking on how The Protocol Group will differ from other recruitment services, Mr Qureshi explained: “We don’t want our services to be a transaction, we want to be a bespoke partner to these education institutions. When it comes to education recruitment we quite simply pledge to be ‘the best in class’.”

Outlining how The Protocol Group will be doing things differently, Mr Qureshi continued: “Our services are built on decades of experience in delivering excellence and instinctively knowing what our clients need. We work with clients to provide the solutions they need. As a fast-growing company we’re quickly creating an environment where curiosity thrives, diversity is embraced and where everyone can learn and grow together.”

The Protocol Group recently announced the launch of two of three subsidiary businesses, Bookmark and eSafeguarding, which are key pillars of the group and respectively act as a recruitment database and cutting-edge DBS checking service.

With every aspect covered for all education recruitment needs, The Protocol Group is designed to be a holistic full-service partner of education institutions. This means education institutions can put their full trust in The Protocol Group to handle the recruitment process from start to finish, rather than working with multiple different companies which are not fit for purpose; or even having to hire internal staff to handle these issues.

There will also be a third business within the group announced in December, which will further add to the range of recruitment services The Protocol Group offers.

Outlining The Protocol Group’s aims for 2024, Mr Qureshi concluded:

“The recruitment sector is changing all the time. And as providers, we all need to embrace that change and the opportunities it brings.

“We are constantly looking to develop new products, new services and new ideas which will transform the sector helping us The Protocol Group and to help our clients and candidates grow with us.”

