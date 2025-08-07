RHA working with ‘outstanding’ training provider to tackle apprentice shortfall in road transport sector

RHA Skills and Remit Training are working together to help address the growing technician shortage across the UK’s road transport sector.

This new arrangement will see Remit Training assisting RHA Skills with automotive apprenticeships and technical training relevant to van and truck fleets. It follows feedback from across the industry amid urgent challenges in recruiting and developing the next generation of vehicle technicians.

Access to ready-to-hire talent

Through the arrangement, logistics employers and training providers can immediately access a screened pool of over 400 high-potential candidates for HGV/PSV technician apprenticeships, with more than 100 available for light commercial vehicles. New candidates are regularly added to the pipeline.

Employers also have the option to outsource delivery of both apprenticeships and adult technical training to Remit Training, which has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted and is widely recognised as one of the UK’s leading automotive training providers.

Remit Training supports employers of all sizes nationwide, including block-release training delivered at its five state-of-the-art automotive academies in Derby and Motherwell.

Apprenticeship programmes on offer include:

Level 2 Autocare Technician

Level 3 Heavy Vehicle Service & Maintenance Technician

Level 3 Light Motor Vehicle Service & Maintenance Technician

Level 3 Vehicle Damage Paint Technician

Level 3 Vehicle Damage Panel Technician.

Adult technical training includes EV and hydrogen vehicle systems, ADAS, F-Gas, IRTEC, MOT management and Light to Heavy Vehicle upskilling.

Sue Pittock OBE, CEO of Remit Training, said:

“It’s an incredible honour for Remit Training to become an RHA recommended partner. For 80 years, the RHA has championed skills development in road transport, and we’re proud to be part of the solution to recruit and train a new generation of high-quality technicians.

“Remit Training is pioneering new ways to reach young people through TikTok, Instagram and job apps, and ensure they understand the exciting career pathways available in automotive and logistics. We’re proud that many of our male and female screened candidates are highly motivated, diverse and serious about building a future in haulage.”

Brian Kenny, RHA Training Director, said:

“Our members have been clear: the skills gap in technical vehicle roles is now one of the most pressing barriers to growth across road transport and logistics. This strategic partnership with Remit Training is a direct response to that challenge.

“By aligning with a provider that understands our sector we are strengthening the pathway into technician roles at a national level. It’s part of a broader strategy to reshape how we develop, attract, and retain talent-placing modern skills provision at the heart of a more productive, sustainable and future-ready transport workforce.”