RM reaches over 90% of pupils in the UK as the Edtech provider turns 50

RM Technology, the UK’s leading Edtech solutions and strategies provider, reveals it is now supporting over9.3 million children to improve their learning outcomes across UK schools, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

RM Technology launched one of the first purpose-built educational computers, the RM 280Z and RM 380Z, in 1977. By 1980, it had achieved a 40% market share in the emerging market for school computers, and six years later, a historical milestone was reached with the launch of the 480Z computer, which brought networking to UK schools.

Following floating on the London Stock Exchange in 1994, March of 1995 saw RM launch Internet for Learning (IfL), the UK’s first internet service specifically for schools. In May 2000, over 30% of schools were using the service to connect to the internet.

Understanding the need to keep children safe online, the company launched RM SafetyNet in 1997 – the first web filtering system for schools. Today, RM SafetyNet protects over 1.5 million children from harmful online content.

In 2005, RM was awarded the contract to deliver Glow, Scotland’s national digital learning platform. The partnership, managed by RM Technology, saw all 32 local authorities, over 3,000 schools and more than 80,000 users access the digital tools needed to enhance and enrich learning experiences. Launched in 2006, the partnership continues today.

Fast forward to July 2023, and RM Technology launched Starflight Academy, a new STEAM initiative offering access to content tailored to 21st century learning pathways. Partnering with leading NASA astronaut teacher Mike Mongo, and SaxaVord Spaceport, the initial launch of the initiative offered younger generations the opportunity to gain unique insights into space exploration and future missions.

Jason Tomlinson, Managing Director of RM Technology, said:

“For over 50 years, RM Technology has played a key role in the education of millions of children in this country. With technology continuing to advance rapidly, it’s never been more important for schools to be equipped with the right tools to navigate today’s ever-changing world and leverage new opportunities. We’re already looking forward to shaping the future generations in innovative ways for the next 50 years.”

Leora Cruddas CBE, Chief Executive of the Confederation of School Trust said:

“It is difficult to imagine life in schools today without computers and technology; their presence is essential for both teaching and administration. The way they are used has changed massively over the last half-century and RM has been there every step of the way, providingtrusted support and guidance to schools. CST is proud to count RM as one of our key partner organisations, and we wish them a very happy golden jubilee.”

