Royal Agricultural University welcomes news that UK will rejoin Horizon research collaboration programme

Staff at the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) have welcomed the news that the Government has struck a deal for UK scientists to have access to the world’s largest multilateral research collaboration programme, Horizon Europe.

Funding research in areas from climate change and improving food security to terminal diseases and artificial intelligence, Horizon brings together scientists and companies from more than 40 countries.

Britain’s membership of the £85bn flagship science research programme was agreed as part of the post Brexit trade deal in 2020 but the UK was blocked from taking it up due to the long running dispute over the Northern Ireland trading arrangements.

Professor Mark Horton, RAU Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research and Enterprise), said:

“This is really good news! The RAU has several Horizon Europe projects on animal welfare and farmer participation and we are all so excited that we can once again apply for new grants.

“The world is facing a climate and ecological emergency and, at the RAU, we have experts who are keen to be able to expand their research with our European colleagues.”

UK researchers will now be able to apply for grants and bid to take part in projects under the Horizon programme with certainty that the UK will be participating as a fully associated member for the remaining life of the programme to 2027.

The new deal, which has been negotiated over the last six months, will give UK research institutions and companies unrivaled opportunities to lead global work to develop new research projects and technologies.

Published in