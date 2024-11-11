SafeHaven launched in partnership with Cadbury Sixth Form College

Cadbury Sixth Form College, part of the Sandwell College group, are pleased to announce the launch of SafeHaven, a new initiative, which will empower local youth through creative arts, sports, and community-building activities.

Providing a safe and inspiring place for primary and secondary school students

SafeHaven will provide a safe and inspiring environment for young people at Cadbury Sixth Form College with free entry for ages 9-17. The programme aims to foster self-expression, resilience, and teamwork among young people through a wide range of activities, from music production to sports and visual arts.

The initiative will run twice a week, offering tailored sessions to engage both primary and secondary school students. Mondays (4PM – 6PM) will feature activities for primary students ages 9-13, while Wednesdays (4PM – 6PM) will be focused on secondary students ages 13-17.

Each session provides participants with exciting opportunities to explore new skills and hobbies, including multi-sports, arts and crafts, music production, drama, console gaming, and Warhammer. Workshops will also feature hip-hop, graffiti, and drawing sessions led by Creative Birmingham Arts Therapy UK, encouraging creativity and cultural expression.

West Midlands Police played a pivotal role in securing funding from Clarion Housing, which was used for resources such as uniforms and gaming equipment, which will enhance the programme’s accessibility and engagement.



PC Constable Matt Shakespeare, West Midlands Police, said: “SafeHaven is a wonderful initiative that will provide young people with positive outlets for self-expression and growth. Our collaboration with Cadbury Sixth Form College on this project reinforces our commitment to supporting Birmingham’s youth and fostering a safer, more connected community.”

Lydia Maher, Principal at Cadbury Sixth Form College, comments: “We are delighted to launch SafeHaven as a welcoming and supportive space where young people in our community can feel empowered, safe, and inspired. This project aligns with our mission to not only educate but to actively engage with the community and help build brighter futures for the young people in our local area. Through SafeHaven, we hope to make a positive impact, creating a safe space where young people can grow, learn, and envision their paths ahead.”

Special thanks to:

SafeHaven represents a collaborative effort with support from a diverse group of community partners, including: