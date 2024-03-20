Salford Business School academic scoops double award at prestigious conference in Oman

For any academic, the chance to attend international conferences is a real career highlight. Now, an academic from the University of Salford Business School, Dr Mohammed Albakri, has been commended with two awards at the 2nd International Conference on Strategies for Empowering Oman as a Competitive Economy.

The conference, held in February 2024, brought together some of the leading experts from across the globe to discuss the factors which influence the strength of the Omani economic landscape.

Dr Albakri presented his insightful paper titled ‘The Digital Transformation Paradox in Omani Higher Education’, which delves into digital transformation in Omani higher education, examining the opportunities and challenges presented by global educational shifts and economic reforms. Looking at these through four lens: technical, socio-technical, socio-cultural and socio-economic, the paper advocates for investment in technical infrastructure and comprehensive training programmes within the Omani higher education landscape.

At the conclusion of the conference, Dr Albakri received the Best Paper and Best Presentation awards. He also received a free trip around Muscat as part of his prize. Salford Business School received a commendable amount of recognition on the international stage through Dr Albakri’s efforts.

Dr Mohammed Albakri, Lecturer in Digital Business and Information Systems at Salford Business School, commented:

“I am thrilled to have received these awards, which serve as real recognition about the power of my paper. The paper is designed to provide a strategic roadmap for policymakers and institutions in the Middle East, and outlines how, by addressing the challenges comprehensively, Omani higher education can thrive in a digitally enriched and globally competitive future. To have Salford recognised on the global stage is a real honour, an demonstrates the increasing international reputation of the University as a go-to for expertise in the world of business.”

Dr Mohammed Albakri has over a decade of experience in information systems and digital transformation, and his teaching and research has been recognised by both the UK Teaching Excellence Framework and the Research Excellence Framework.

He is also the Programme Director for Salford Business School’s Business Management with Innovation and Technology undergraduate course. To find out more about the course, visit: BSc (Hons) Business Management with Innovation and Technology with Foundation Year | University of Salford