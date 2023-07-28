SERC Shortlisted in CMI Partner Awards

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) and a student have been shortlisted in two categories in the Charted Management Institute (CMI) Partner Awards 2023.

The Chartered Management Institute is a professional institution for management based in the United Kingdom. CMI’s mission is to increase the number of professionally qualified managers and leaders resulting in better led and managed organisations. CMI host the CMI Partner Awards to celebrate the achievements of CMI partners and learners.

SERC has been shortlisted for the Outstanding Training Provider of the Year Award, which recognises a training provider’s exceptional positive impact on learner experience, as well as professional development and personal performance, as a result of partnership with CMI.

Jenny McConnell, Deputy Head of School for Hospitality, Management, Tourism and Languages at SERC said,

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award; the honour recognises the strong relationship SERC and CMI have developed which in turn supports the College’s relationship with business and industry in Northern Ireland.

“As the first FE college in NI to become a CMI Chartered Management assessment centre, SERC is seen as a trusted provider of leadership and management training, innovative in approach and responsive to employer needs.

“We continue to build on establishing SERC as a ‘one stop shop’ for industry professionals – developing leaders, mentors, and project managers which contributes to economic development and growth and supports the NI economic strategy.”

Shortlisted for the Outstanding Student of the Year Award, Linda McKendry, Charted Manager Fellow, and Director of CAN (Compass Advocacy Network) in Ballymoney, achieved her CMI qualifications at SERC. The Award recognises a student’s high level of academic attainment, dedication to their course and peers through a range of initiatives, as well as a clear contribution to their own personal and professional development.

Linda said, “For someone who left school at 16 years old with a handful of GCSEs, the opportunity to achieve academic recognition for the work experience that I have built up over the years as a mature student has been amazing. Through CMI and SERC, my abilities have not only been recognised, but have been nurtured, embraced, and encouraged, all of which has fuelled my determination and drive to continue with my professional development. I am delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious Award.”

The award winners will be announced in the Autumn.

