Nescot college in Epsom is celebrating after student Rathanan Pathmanathan has been officially selected to represent Team GB at the Special Olympics European Badminton Tournament in Azerbaijan this month.

The Special Olympics is a non-profit organisation, providing training and competitions for children and adults with learning disabilities. Eighteen-year-old Rathanan, who found just holding a racket a challenge a few years ago, is now ranked Great Britain’s Special Olympics number two and is flying to Baku on November 18th to compete against athletes from across Europe.

Rathanan, who lives in Tolworth, attends college every day, and studies in Nescot’s Foundation Department, which covers English, Maths and vocational skills. He has made excellent progress on his course during his time at Nescot. Alongside this, he trains at Wimbledon Racquets & Fitness Club and was coached for two years by Toby Penty, a former England number one who competed at the Tokyo Olympics. He trains four times a week, and has done so for the last three years, often starting at 7am.

Before leaving for the tournament, Rathanan took on Nescot’s Principal and CEO Julie Kapsalis MBE in a match at the college, showing off his talent on the court in front of teachers and students. He secured a decisive win, despite Julie putting in an excellent effort.

Julie Kapsalis MBE, CEO and Principal at Nescot, said:

“Rathanan is an inspiration. His dedication and determination have taken him from struggling to hold a racket to representing Great Britain, and we couldn’t be prouder. It was a pleasure to take him on, although he definitely showed me who’s boss on court! Rathanan’s story shows what is possible when students get the right support and encouragement, and we’ll be cheering him on all the way to Baku.”

Rathanan started playing badminton just before the pandemic. At the time, he spoke very little and often in single words, while also finding focus a challenge. Unable to find a coach who could support him, his father, Sutharsanan, initially took up the sport himself so he could train his son. Following a gold medal win for his school, he was introduced to Special Olympics Surrey and professional coaches. With immense dedication and hard work, he improved enough to play nationally, and now internationally. He has already secured a silver medal in the top open category at three consecutive National Games, as well as at the most recent Summer Games, and has ambitions to be Great Britain’s number one.

Sutharsanan believes that badminton has helped Rathanan with strength, communication and confidence. He said

“I believe, purely because of badminton, he has improved an enormous amount, even in his communication. He can express himself and his needs better now, and his confidence is high. I know even the top mainstream players at Wimbledon really value him.”

As well as offering Foundation courses, Nescot offers a wide range of options for school leavers and adults, including Motor Vehicle, Animal Care, Hair & Beauty, Computing and IT, Performing Arts, Childcare and Health & Social Care.