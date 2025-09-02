Skills Accreditation Programme Celebrates Learner Success

West Lothian Council Day Services recently held a special celebration to recognise the achievements of learners who successfully completed the Skills Accreditation Programme, delivered by Borders College.

The event highlighted the dedication and hard work of participants who achieved units in cookery and computer skills, as well as those who proudly gained the Ready for Life award. This award is made up of five key units: Communication, Health Issues, Safety and Security, Internet Safety, Recycling, and Money Management.

The Skills Accreditation Programme is designed to offer accredited learning opportunities to individuals with a wide range of support needs. By focusing on Skills for Life, Skills for Work, and Skills for Leisure, the programme allows learners to develop confidence and independence in a way that is person-centred and tailored to their abilities and interests.

Liz King, Internal Verifier for the programme, was invited to present the learners with their certificates. She said:

“There was a wonderful sense of pride and happiness among everyone present. The learners have worked incredibly hard to complete the units and awards. They have been focused and motivated, attending regular sessions and engaging in videos, photos, voice notes, written tasks, worksheets, and practical activities. These provided the evidence needed to achieve their units and awards.”

Behind the learners’ success was the dedicated team of assessors – Shauna, Gail, Lynda, and Liam – who used creative and innovative methods to support each learner’s journey. Their encouragement and tailored approaches helped build essential knowledge, skills, and confidence while ensuring high standards of evidence were met.

Learners also reflected on their experiences of the Ready for Life award.

Rory said:

“I enjoyed researching on my iPad and recording role-play videos. When I got my certificate, I felt really proud – I even had happy tears.”

Jack highlighted the independence he gained, saying:

“My favourite part was learning more about recycling and communication. I felt so proud when I sent an email all by myself, and my mum was there when I got my certificate.”

Alistair added:

“I enjoyed collecting photo evidence, especially going out on the bus to recycling centres. It made me feel really good when I got my certificate.”

The learners also shared supportive messages with each other, celebrating their collective success. The assessor team reflected proudly on the learners’ growth, describing their enthusiasm, positive attitudes, and mutual encouragement as inspiring.

A huge well done goes to all learners for their outstanding achievements and to the assessors for their commitment in supporting them. This celebration was a powerful reminder that with determination, encouragement, and the right support, anyone can achieve their goals.