Skills summit charts path for North Wales jobs

Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant, today hosted a Skills Summit in North Wales, bringing together key leaders to prepare the region’s workforce for future job opportunities.

Industry leaders, education and training providers, and government partners gathered at the Llangefni Campus of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai to focus on how the region can capitalise on transformative projects like the Wylfa nuclear power station and the new AI growth zone.

Discussions focused on skills priorities for North Wales,creating clear pathways for young people into rewarding local careers, and upskilling workers already in employment so everyone in North Wales can benefit.

The Summit was also attended by Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans and Minister for Higher and Further Education Vikki Howells.

Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant said:

“North Wales stands at a pivotal moment. Wylfa, the growth of renewable energy, and new investment zones are reshaping our economy. But these opportunities will only be fully realised if people have access to the right skills, at the right time, in the right places.

“Today’s discussions were vital. When government, industry and education providers align our planning and ambitions, North Wales is better positioned to lead the UK towards a greener, more prosperous future.”

Minister for Higher and Further Education, Vikki Howells said:

“I would like to thank everyone who took part in these essential and valuable discussions today. Our objective is to create clear, accessible pathways so every learner can progress, and the insights shared will help us ensure learners across North Wales develop higher‑level skills, and contribute to a strong, sustainable Welsh economy.”

Aeronautical Engineering Level 3 learner at Coleg Menai, Matthew Franklin, said:

“These are really exciting times for Ynys Môn and it’s encouraging seeing so many major projects come to the island. The developments will hopefully provide fantastic opportunities for local young people to develop a successful career in the area they’ve been brought up in.”