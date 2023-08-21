South Devon College celebrates A level results

South Devon College A level students are celebrating their exam results today with a 97% overall pass rate.

This year sees the continuation of the College’s history of high pass rates with 65% A*- C and almost 40% of the cohort achieving an excellent A* to B result.

The College is celebrating 100% achievement rates across a broad mix of subjects including English literature and language, Business, Chemistry, Physics, Law, Sociology, Politics and Criminology.

The College is also celebrating high results across a broad range of technical and professional qualifications including its first cohort of T Level students with a 95% pass rate and 40% achieving distinctions.

Matthew Harbour, Vice Principal and Deputy CEO, said;

“We are delighted with this year’s results especially given the national trend with the return to pre-pandemic grading results. This means that results across the country are lower than last summer and there are fewer A and A*s being awarded. In comparison to our A Level results of 2018/19, more students at South Devon College have achieved high grades this year.

“All our students have worked incredibly hard to achieve their A level results with many securing places in top universities both locally and further afield.”

18 year old Abbey Oliphant will be the first person in her immediate family to go to university. The student from Dartmouth studied A level geography, politics, biology and the Extended Project EPQ (A,A,B,D).

“I found A levels quite hard but the tutors at South Devon College were very supportive.”

Abbey has a place at Exeter University to study geography with politics on the side.

“Geography has always been my favourite course, there are so many different topics and it links to how we live. You can see geography in everyday life”, said Abbey, who wants to go on to take a Masters degree, then travel before going into teaching.

Paris Matthews from Torquay has secured her place at Brighton University to study film.

The 18 year old studied A level film studies, psychology and sociology (B B A).

“I made a lot of friends that helped me through and the tutors were all really nice.”

Fellow A level student, Fergus McGrath from Preston studied sociology, criminology and film studies (A B B).

He said the A levels he chose were areas he was very interested in.

“A levels were difficult but also interesting and my advice is if you choose them make sure it’s a subject you enjoy and are good with a heavy workload.”

Fergus is hoping to go on to university to study criminology and sociology.

University Centre South Devon, part of South Devon College, is now receiving high levels of enquiries for Degree and Foundation Degree programmes through its Clearing hotline.

Places in clearing are now open across the country, where unallocated university places are matched to students. University Centre South Devon (UCSD) has a dedicated Clearing page on ucsd.ac.uk and a Clearing advice Line you can call on 08000 21 31 81 so you can find out what’s on offer locally. Visit uscd.ac.uk/events for more information.

Alternatively, drop in and meet with guidance and teaching staff on Thursday 25th August, 10am – 4pm. For more information, visit southdevon.ac.uk/events and start your future today.

