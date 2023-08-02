Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

South West College joins global Buildings Action Coalition (BAC)

South West College August 2, 2023
0 Comments
South West College joins global Buildings Action Coalition (BAC)

South West College has joined the Buildings Action Coalition (BAC) in partnership with the Enniscorthy Forum, other coalition members and the United Nations Environment Programme’s Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction to support and advance the principles of high performance in buildings and the built environment.

Dr Barry McCarron, Head of Business and Industry Support at South West College and Chairperson for the Passive House Association of Ireland recently signed the accession documents during a ceremony at Enniscorthy Castle. Speaking about the Buildings Action Coalition (BAC), Dr McCarron said;

‘South West College has been working with a wide range of partners to advance the principles of high-performance buildings by preparing the next generation of stakeholders in the built environment to deliver buildings to a Passive House standard. The memorandum of understanding with the United National Environment Programme will broaden our impact on a global scale and will allow us to focus on several specific programmes and projects that will deliver tangible results quickly.’

The Enniscorthy Forum located in County Wexford was established to support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development agenda, focusing on Buildings and the Built Environment, Energy, Diplomacy, Health and Education. Barbara-Anne Murphy, Chief Executive added;

‘We welcome South West College to the Buildings Action Coalition. The BAC programme involves outreach, education and training schemes. We plan to mobilise resources and disseminate knowledge, experience and best practices to transition towards high performance buildings. Given their track record on both research and education South West College will have an important role to play in this initiative.’

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
South West College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .