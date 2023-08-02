South West College joins global Buildings Action Coalition (BAC)

South West College has joined the Buildings Action Coalition (BAC) in partnership with the Enniscorthy Forum, other coalition members and the United Nations Environment Programme’s Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction to support and advance the principles of high performance in buildings and the built environment.

Dr Barry McCarron, Head of Business and Industry Support at South West College and Chairperson for the Passive House Association of Ireland recently signed the accession documents during a ceremony at Enniscorthy Castle. Speaking about the Buildings Action Coalition (BAC), Dr McCarron said;

‘South West College has been working with a wide range of partners to advance the principles of high-performance buildings by preparing the next generation of stakeholders in the built environment to deliver buildings to a Passive House standard. The memorandum of understanding with the United National Environment Programme will broaden our impact on a global scale and will allow us to focus on several specific programmes and projects that will deliver tangible results quickly.’

The Enniscorthy Forum located in County Wexford was established to support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development agenda, focusing on Buildings and the Built Environment, Energy, Diplomacy, Health and Education. Barbara-Anne Murphy, Chief Executive added;

‘We welcome South West College to the Buildings Action Coalition. The BAC programme involves outreach, education and training schemes. We plan to mobilise resources and disseminate knowledge, experience and best practices to transition towards high performance buildings. Given their track record on both research and education South West College will have an important role to play in this initiative.’

