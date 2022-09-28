Sparsholt Campus and University Centre Sparsholt embrace blended approach for first Open Event of the year

Sparsholt College Group’s, Sparsholt Campus and University Centre Sparsholt (UCS) are excited to welcome students back to campus for the first Open Event of the academic year.

Students who would like to explore Sparsholt’s 183-hectare countryside campus can sign up to subject-specific tours running throughout the day on Saturday October 8. These tours will give students the chance to explore Sparsholt’s industry-standard facilities including the brand new £2.5 million Animal Health and Welfare Research Centre, have questions answered by the expert tutors, and find out more about the leading land-based courses on offer.

Support teams and student ambassadors will also be on hand to help answer any queries about studying at Sparsholt such as transport, funding, careers, learning support as well as Industry Placements. Visitors can also book to see an Apprenticeships adviser on the day and we will be running regular tours of our Ofsted Outstanding Residential Accommodation for students who would like to live on campus.

University Centre Sparsholt will also be holding an Open Event on Saturday October 8 for students interested in joining their specialist higher education courses, ranging from undergraduate to master’s level, on offer at Sparsholt. Degree-specific tours will be running during the day around the campus with friendly Higher Education student and faculty staff on hand in the library to answer any questions on a one-to-one basis.

Julie Milburn, Principal and CEO of Sparsholt College Group has expressed her delight at welcoming new students to explore campus:

“We’re so excited to open Sparsholt’s doors once again to students interested in joining us in September 2023. Our subject-specific tours will give students a fantastic glimpse into what life is like as a Sparsholt student and what exciting new facilities we have planned on campus for T Levels.”

Whether you’re a school leaver looking at your options for further education, a college leaver searching for the perfect degree course, or a mature learner looking to reskill or pursue postgraduate study, join the experts at Sparsholt Campus and University Centre Sparsholt on one of our leading land-based and environment courses!

