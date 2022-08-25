St Mary’s girls shine in GCSEs with one student named highest performer in GCSE Geography (OCR)

Students at St Mary’s Senior School, Cambridge, were delighted to receive a stellar set of GCSE results today, with an impressive 90% of grades awarded at 9 – 5 (A* – B) and 66% at 9-7 (A* or A). Plus, there were extra celebrations for one St Mary’s student who was named the highest performer in the country in the GCSE Geography A examination by OCR.

Following disruptions to examinations caused by COVID, this year gave St Mary’s girls the opportunity to shine. A return to traditional exams potentially presented a challenge, however a rapid shift to remote learning in 2020, alongside dedicated ongoing support from teachers, ensured any risk of ‘lost learning’ was mitigated.

St Mary’s students approached their GCSEs with confidence and resilience, securing excellent results, which will ensure this cohort of ‘lockdown learners’ can look ahead to a very bright future:

49% 9 grades (A*)

66% 9 – 7 grades (A* or A)

90% 9 – 5 grades (A* -B)

96% 9 – 4 grades (A*-C)

St Mary’s student, Anna L, was impressively named the highest performing student nationwide in GCSE Geography A by examination board OCR – an incredible achievement. There were other individual successes throughout the year group with some students overcoming great personal challenges.

Kate Latham, Director of Teaching and Learning, comments:

“As a High Performance Learning school, our whole approach to education encourages students to develop attributes such as resilience, agility and flexibility. We feel this has set our students in good stead for a hugely positive return to ‘normal’ GCSE examinations this year and I am so delighted to see them succeed.”

Charlotte Avery, Headmistress at St Mary’s School, said:

“A huge congratulations to all our Year 11 students today, on a fantastic set of results – you should be proud of your achievements. Our students demonstrated such determination and flexibility over the last few years, seamlessly switching between remote learning and in-school lessons. Despite the uncertainty we’ve all experienced, the sheer resilience of our students has shone through and will continue to stand them in great stead for the future. We look forward to welcoming many of our pupils back to start their A Levels at St Mary’s in September. Well done girls!”

