Student to star for Red Dragons after signing new deal with the Hollywood club

HARRY Ashfield has signed a new contract with Wrexham AFC until the end of the 2026/27 season, with the option of an additional year.

A Level 3 Sports learner at Coleg Cambria Yale and former Darland High School pupil, he won the Bob Clark Academy Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season after impressing for Nick Chadwick’s Under-18 side.

Building upon his performances last season, the creative midfielder has featured six times for Phil Parkinson’s team in all competitions.

Born in Wrexham, having grown up supporting the Red Dragons, he scored his first professional goal for the Club on February 4, in a 4-1 victory over Port Vale in the Vertu Trophy.

On signing his new contract, 18 year-old Harry said: “It’s an excellent feeling to sign a new deal with my club. I’m excited to kick-on and see what I can do in the first team – hopefully I can prove myself.”

Harry has developed through the Club’s Academy from U12s to the first team, making his professional debut in October 2023 against Crewe Alexandra.

His development continued to be highlighted as he travelled to TST in North Carolina, before joining the Wrex Coast Tour of the USA and Canada.

He played in both games in the USA against AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea, where the Red Dragons put in impressive performances and drew both fixtures.

Manager Phil Parkinson added: “I’d like to congratulate Harry on his new contract. He’s worked very hard right from day one of pre-season and we’re looking to seeing his development.”

Wrexham AFC currently sit second in League One, three points ahead of nearest rivals Wycombe Wanderers – who have a game in hand – and behind high-flying Birmingham City.

The Welsh side was was bought in February 2021 by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and was the star of a hit and award-winning documentary series – Welcome to Wrexham.

The club recently filed its Annual Report and Financial Results for the year ended 30 June 2024 revealing a record turnover of £26.725 million (2023: £10.478 million), a growth of 155% on the previous year.

It also showed that post 30 June 2024, the Club repaid the loans of £15.02m and interest owed to The R.R McReynolds Company LLC meaning the Club is now free of all loans towards its shareholders. This action will help facilitate the raising of funding to meet the costs of the Club’s capital projects going forward.

Of the £26.725m turnover, commercial revenue increased to £13.181 million (2023: £1.883m) while retail revenue increased to £4.455m (2023: £3.430m) and matchday revenue was up to £5.020m (2023: £3.124m).