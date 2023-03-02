Students from The Culinary Academy, North Kent College, gain work experience at The Hythe Imperial Hotel.

On Monday 20th February Students from both our Gravesend and Tonbridge Culinary Academy attended the Chefs Forum Kent and Sussex Chefs’ Knowledge launch lunch at the Hythe Imperial hotel working with chefs and restaurant teams gaining valuable work experience.

The Partnership with Chefs’ Forum was made to bridge the gap between industry and education. Chefs and front-of-house staff give up their time for the event to work alongside students at the event.

On the day the Hythe Imperial hotel welcomed 100 guests from across the industry for a special four course lunch cooked by chefs Allister Barsby (Hide & Fox), Craig Edgell (Buoy & Oyster), Manuel Monzon (Hythe Imperial) and Scott Goss (I’ll be Mother). Scott Goss (I’ll be mother) said “It is so rewarding and humbling to work with the students, and it was great to see so many fantastic suppliers here today, who enable us to stage these events.”

Students from the Culinary Academy worked in the kitchen with the professional chefs and with the front of house throughout the event. Abby Webster (Professional Chef Diploma, Tonbridge) said ‘An absolutely fantastic experience for me. I got to work in a professional kitchen working in the pastry section, producing the best dessert ever, with top chef, Scott. This has really sealed my choice of becoming the next best Pastry Chef’

Amy Osborn (Food Service Diploma, Gravesend) said – ‘I really enjoyed the day even though it was quite hard work. The Restaurant Manager was French and very experienced. He helped me and gave me some great training into how to set up and serve in a top restaurant. I particularly enjoyed how he directed us through service.’

It was a great day in which learners worked alongside professional chefs and the restaurant team to provide a special lunch for 100 guests.

Duncan Weetman, Head of Curriculum for Hospitality, Catering and Culinary Academy said ‘We do enjoy supporting the Chefs’ Forum at these events. It gives the students such a rich experience of working alongside professionals in the industry, a chance to work at a top establishment and help to broaden their knowledge, I wish there were more events like these in the Kent area!’

