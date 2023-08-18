Students in the market for a higher education after securing top A Level results

FRIENDS Ruby Booth and Celyn Jones are in the market for a higher education after achieving successful A Levels results.

The former St Joseph’s High School pupils will go on to study Business and Marketing degrees at university following two years at Coleg Cambria Yale in Wrexham.

Ruby secured a A* in Business Studies, A in History, B in English Literature, and the Welsh Baccalaureate (Skills Challenge).

She will now begin a degree in Business Management at the University of Birmingham, with a placement year in industry.

“I’m not 100% sure what I would like to do with my career yet, perhaps an executive working in private equity or strategy consulting, for now I am just delighted to be starting this new chapter in my life,” said Ruby.

“I would like to thank my lecturers at Cambria, whose support and dedication helped me prepare for A Levels to the best of my ability.

“The college played a big part in developing my independence, and initiative, which will no doubt assist in my future studies.”

Meanwhile, Celyn received a B in Business Studies, B in Art and B in Maths and will now attend the University of Worcester to study for a degree in Digital Marketing.

Her dream is to work in marketing management at a creative agency in France.

“I’m so happy with my results and would like to thank Coleg Cambria, everyone has been brilliant and the support I had was always amazing from lecturers and staff,” said Celyn.

“I would especially like to thank my Business tutor Mel Henry for her guidance, from the beginning of the course all the way to the end. My continued motivation and results have a lot to do with her – thank you!”

