Students sell artwork in aid of earthquake appeal

Sixty creative and media students and staff from Barking & Dagenham College created original pieces of artwork to raise money for the British Red Cross Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

They were each provided with a blank postcard to create an original piece of work. The postcards were then sold to other staff and students as well as family and friends in a special evening sale, with each postcard remaining anonymous until it was sold.

Photographer lecturer, David Bennett who organised the sale, with a donation of postcards from paper manufacturer G.F. Smith, a British company who for 135 years have been making and curating the world’s finest and most distinctive papers, said: “Students and colleagues produced some very creative artworks for this special cause. The evening was a triumphant success with a very large attendance. Parents were very proud to see their children’s works on the wall and being bought to help those in need.”

The postcards were sold for £5 each. In total £290 was raised by the end of the event.

The money raised will go to the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, to help towards the relief effort and to support those who have lost loved ones and, in many cases, have been left with nothing. This appeal will provide vital funds to help the ongoing rescue efforts and immediate relief, as well as longer term aid for those affected. So far, the death toll passes 11,000 with hundreds of thousands displaced.

