Success for College Employer in Residence Initiative

Employers and students are reaping the rewards of a specialised programme at NPTC Group of Colleges that is delivering opportunities for employment.

Sitting under the umbrella of the College’s Employment Bureau, the Employer in Residence programme is the first of its kind in Wales where a major employer takes over the bureau for a day. Students not only get the chance for some advice and guidance but also exclusive access to their potential future employers and tailored advice employers can offer.

The College is working in partnership with several employers and Tai Tarian, one of the largest social housing providers in Wales has just completed its first year as part of the initiative. In this instance the programme has fostered workplace readiness for 12 multi-trade, level 1 students, providing invaluable support in areas such as CV writing, interview skills, and hands-on industry experience.

As Employer in Residence, Tai Tarian has delivered insightful talks and organised site visits to various construction sites in collaboration with its local contractors. These activities have given students practical experience and a clearer understanding of industry expectations, bridging the gap between academic learning and the world of work.

This initiative builds on Tai Tarian’s Copper Foundation, launched in 2017, which offers a year’s paid work to individuals with little or no prior experience. Two students who have been part of the Employer in Residence partnership have now joined the Copper Foundation as manual workers, furthering their career development and growth.

Tai Tarian’s role as Employer in Residence demonstrates how businesses can actively contribute to preparing the next generation for successful careers. As the new academic year approaches, the housing association looks forward to developing its relationship with new students and opening their eyes to the employment opportunities available in the local community.

Christine Rogers, HR Manager at Tai Tarian is delighted with how things have gone:

“Our partnership with NPTC Group of Colleges has been really invaluable. Building relationships with local students, most of whom are between 16-18 and giving them skills for the future has been fantastic. But getting them thinking about a career in construction or the housing sector has been really worthwhile.

For two of the first cohort of students to secure employment with us is a real success story and we are delighted that both recruits are making their mark already with bright futures ahead of them.”

Cara Mead, Enterprise and Employability Manager at NPTC Group of Colleges of Colleges added: “Being part of this programme has made our students more employable by offering them real-life experiences, such as interviews and construction site visits. Meeting so many staff members, hearing about their employment journeys and visiting working sites has really given the students something to aim for, providing them with local job options to consider when they leave education. We can’t thank Tai Tarian enough for the impact they have made on our students this year and look forward to growing the programme further in September.”