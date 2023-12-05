Swansea University wins inaugural Navitas Impact Award

Swansea University has been named the first-ever winner of the Navitas Impact Award for its innovation and dedication to creating a better environmental impact.

The Navitas Impact Awards recognise environmental, social, and governance-related initiatives that create positive change across the education sector.

The University has been recognised as an exemplary institution for sustainability and zero carbon research, teaching and operations, and embedding the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals in everything it does.

Since declaring a climate emergency in 2019, Swansea University has been at the forefront of strategy and action for environmental sustainability.

Investing in renewable energies, the University is already achieving a 34% reduction in its scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Teifion Maddocks, Sustainability Manager at Swansea University, said:

“The journey to environmental sustainability can sometimes seem daunting; nevertheless, at Swansea University, we have risen to the challenge, and this Award is a proud acknowledgement of the energies thus far in leading the journey to net zero and nature positive campuses and wider communities.

“Whether that’s leadership and commitment to making sustainability a key enabler in our vision and purpose, our Estates colleagues’ drive to decarbonise buildings and increase biodiversity on campus, or the concerted efforts of fellow students and staff who champion sustainable education, research, and actions, everyone’s efforts are required and valued.”

The inaugural Awards were announced to an audience of over 200 higher education professionals from around the world during Navitas’ annual Business Partners Conference in Bangkok.

Emma Frearson Emmanuel, Associate Director of Marketing, Recruitment and International, accepted the Award on behalf of the University’s Sustainability Team.

Emma said:

“It was an honour to receive the Navitas Impact Award, especially with such strong competition from organisations who are doing fantastic work.

“We are immensely proud of the crucial sustainable development role Swansea University plays in the region, the UK and globally, and it is an honour to be recognised for our efforts in climate change mitigation, resilience and adaptation.”

Julia Lambo, Director of Corporate Communications and ESG at Navitas, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have presented Swansea University with the inaugural Navitas Impact Award.

“We received an incredible list of nominations, all of which deserve to be celebrated, but the judging panel was highly impressed by Swansea University’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact and should be very proud of its world-class initiatives that are actively creating a better world.”

Find out more about Sustainability at Swansea University.

