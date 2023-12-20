SWC Hairdressing students hone their skills in sunny Tenerife

South West College Level 2 Hairdressing students from Enniskillen and Dungannon recently had the invaluable opportunity to travel abroad to not only enhance their skills but also exchange knowledge and to learn from professionals at hairdressing salons in Tenerife as part of the Erasmus+ mobility programme.

Dungannon students Juste Zilionyte, Natalia Jakuc and Emilia Zajaczakowska as well as Enniskillen students Nicole Murphy, Laura Sweeney and Ava Trimble successfully completed the programme, which included immersive work placements at some of Tenerife’s finest hairdressing establishments, including Michelle Aldana, Calinuta, and Futurocoup Belleza in the popular holiday destination of Puerto de la Cruz.

The placements were meticulously arranged by Fu International Academy in Tenerife, and the students spent five days a week at the salons, eagerly observing and learning about new hairdressing techniques, styles, and processes. They also had the opportunity to compare the different techniques and application processes between Tenerife and Northern Ireland.

In their down-time the students were able to explore the local area and enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation through different leisure activities and group excursions in Tenerife.

Marian Colton, Hairdressing Lecturer said:

“The trip to Tenerife was a wonderful experience for our students from Dungannon and Enniskillen and highlights once again the opportunities that are available to those students who choose to study locally.

“The unique experience provided them with a platform to apply their classroom knowledge, while witnessing first-hand the latest techniques and practices at renowned hairdressing salons in Tenerife. By gaining a broader global perspective, our students have acquired skills that will undoubtedly support and enhance their future careers.

“We would like to thank the Fu International Academy and the staff from Michelle Aldana, Calinuta, Futurocoup Belleza for their professionalism and support throughout the students’ visit and we look forward to a return visit in the future.”

For further information on the range of hairdressing and barbering courses available at South West College please visit here and search ‘hairdressing’.

