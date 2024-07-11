Talented engineers receive leading business education scholarship

FIVE engineers have become the latest recipients of a prestigious scholarship which aims to instil business, leadership and managerial skills at the heart of UK industry.

The young engineers have each been awarded a £50,000 Sainsbury Management Fellows (SMF) scholarship to study for an MBA at the world’s top business schools.

The scholarship was started by Lord Sainsbury of Turville in 1987 to increase the quantity and quality of engineers in senior executive positions in UK companies, combining strong technological skills with effective management skills to drive forward the country’s economy.

The quintet will join an alumni of more than 400 Sainsbury Management Fellows who have received world-leading business education through the scholarship programme. Since its inception in 1987, recipients have founded more than 300 new companies, worth more than £4.8 billion and created more than 20,000 jobs in the process.

Four of the latest recipients will begin their studies this autumn.

They are:

Haamid Adam, MSc, BEng Hons – studying at MIT

Simran Mohnani, MEng – studying at Stanford

Billy Parr, MEng Hons – studying at INSEAD

Tom Verity, MEng Hons – studying at IESE

Commenting on his scholarship award, Civil Engineer Billy Parr said: “It’s quite easy to carry on doing what you’re good at, especially when you enjoy your job and you’re well thought of. But as I’ve grown, I’ve discovered an interest in company finance, business development, product strategy and so on. I’m starting to scratch the surface of these in my current job and I know that an MBA will give me the skills I need to build on this.”

Chemical Engineer Tom Verity said: “The unique toolkit that an MBA provides, combined with the global outlook and network, will enable me to scale the impact of my career. The SMF provides an invaluable connection to a network of business leaders working to tackle some of the UK’s greatest challenges.”

After graduating with their MBAs, these SMFs will become part a prestigious network through the wider SMF community. And in turn, these newly graduated SMFs will share their knowledge and expertise with upcoming young engineers through a variety of activities, including mentorship.

A total of twelve Sainsbury Management Scholarships were awarded last year.