Talented Entrepreneurs Showcase Creations at Annual Pop-Up Market

A range of intriguing creations from paintings, clothing and board games filled HSDC’s South Downs Campus during its annual ‘Not Yet on The High Street’ market.

The ‘Not Yet on The High Street’ market which takes place each year during the summer term, provides Creative Enterprise UAL Level 4 Diploma students the unique opportunity to showcase their products with fellow artists, local shop owners and the general public.

During the first hour of the market, artists, shop owners and industry professionals were invited to view the large range of creations on display. Not only was this an excellent opportunity for the students to showcase their innovative ideas, but it also enabled them to network with a range of individuals and organisations within the local area.

This was then followed by visits from the general public, including friends and family who were able to view a number of fantastic stalls whilst enjoying some live acoustic music.

HSDC has partnered with Portsmouth City Council, who have been supporting this year’s Creative Enterprise cohort. Each student was awarded a financial contribution from the council to further support their business. The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr. Jason Fazackarley was also in attendance and spoke with the students who have benefitted from the support.

Cllr Jason Fazackarley, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth said:

“The ‘Not Yet on The High Street’ project is an inspiration. The ingenuity of these student entrepreneurs are a testament to the talent we have in our community. By aligning our business support programme with these young minds, we’re investing in the future of our local economy. I have no doubt these students will go on to achieve great things.”

Paul Parsons, who teaches Creative Enterprise, added:

“It has been another brilliant academic year for our Creative Enterprise students. This year, they have created a wide variety of businesses, from clothing to abstract paintings and much more. Notably, one student even created his own board game! The support from Portsmouth City Council has significantly elevated our Creative Enterprise course. Their contribution, which has enabled each student to grow their business, gave the students a real springboard to invest wisely and connect more successfully with the industry.”

Student Chloe Mew, who had an array of beautiful postcards on display, said:

“I have really enjoyed creating my postcards and it has been great to have creative freedom with no limit on what I could create.”

Student Jamie Young, who was showcasing a range of artwork, added:

“I have really enjoyed the course, my favourite parts included learning how to create a product, brand a business and to be unique.”

Student Tallulah Standen, who also had a variety of artwork on display, added:

“The course has been great and it has enabled me to figure out which direction I hope to go into. During the market, I am really looking forward to seeing the reaction to my artwork.”

Student Lucy Knight, who was selling several beautifully designed prints said:

“The Creative Enterprise course has been great and has allowed me to be independent. It has been an excellent way to go in my own direction whilst figuring out my individual style.”

Student Lillith Thorne, who works as a tattoo artist alongside working on her own business added: