Talented Students Reach Semi Finals of Hair and Beauty Skills Test

Twenty-eight students of beauty therapy, hairdressing, barbering and make-up artistry from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) have reached the semi-finals of a national skills competition and are set to challenge their peers on 18 March 2024 for a place in the finals.

Students will tackle a range of skill categories as part of the Association of Hairdressers & Therapists (AHT) competition from body painting and commercial nail art to high fashion hair styling and editorial make-up. Eight students have reached the semi-finals in two skills disciplines and Level 3 Hair and Media-Make-up student Betty Culley from Bedworth is the only one set to compete in three tests. She will be tasked with creating half body make-up on the theme of Vivienne Westwood, as well as designing bridal make-up, and high fashion editorial make-up.

The Association of Hairdressers & Therapists was founded by a group of hairdressing teachers as a national network of like-minded specialists. Members are teachers, trainers or assessors of hairdressing or therapy subjects, who hold or are working towards teaching/assessing qualifications.

The finals of the AHT competition will take place in Blackpool on 18 May 2024. Last year, NWSLC students achieved five first place wins, three second, six third and three fourth places overall.

Media make-up tutor Leanne Newitt, said,

“I am immensely proud of our students for their outstanding performance in reaching the semi-finals of this national skills competition. Their hard work, dedication, and passion for beauty therapy, hairdressing, barbering and make-up artistry have truly paid off, and it is a joy to see them excel in their craft.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said,

“Congratulations to our students for their success in getting so far in this prestigious skills competition; they should be incredibly proud of the work that they have achieved. Our tutors support hundreds of students to hone their skills and compete with their peers enabling them to prepare for the challenges of a new career once they have completed their qualifications. We wish them all the very best of luck for the next stage of this competition.”