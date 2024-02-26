Shopping Cart

From education to employment

TALENTED TEXTILES STUDENTS EXHIBIT SUSTAINABLE FASHION PIECES

Havant & South Downs College February 26, 2024
HSDC Textiles Students

Preloved garments and waste fabrics have been creatively reinvented as students exhibit designs at local arts venue.

A range of materials have been revitalised by a number of talented A Level Textiles students from HSDC’s Havant Campus who innovatively created a range of unique pieces to display in the Mezzanine Gallery at The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre in Havant.

The pieces, which have been made with preloved garments and waste fabrics from the textiles industry, have been recreated with the aim to provide a positive look on sustainable fashion whilst enabling it to be both beautiful and fun.

Lecturer Ruth Lacey said:

“The exhibit has provided the opportunity to highlight the possibilities for clothes that you may think are finished with. This is an extremely exciting way to reinvent a wardrobe whilst using simple techniques.

The exhibit has also enabled students the chance to showcase their pieces in a local gallery and they were very pleased to see their hard work up in a public setting.”

During the exhibit, students also screened the film Fashion Reimagined, which is based on a rising fashion designer in London who won a Vogue award for the Best Young Designer in 2017. She then used her prize money to create a sustainable collection, which was great for the students to see in relation to their exhibit and current studies.

A Level student Katie Miller said:

“I have loved this project. It is completely new to me to have my work on public display but it has been such a great opportunity. I really enjoyed creating a piece that I could actually wear as I have not done this before. Having a functional, sustainable outfit is really special.”

A Level student Alice Barnes added:

“I have really enjoyed working on this project. It has been a challenge working with recycled fabrics but it is great to work with materials that are better for the environment. I really liked seeing the pieces come to life once they were placed on the mannequin.”

A Level Textiles Cadellin Thomas added:  

“It has been great to be given a platform to display our pieces and it is fantastic to have this on show to the public. The skills I have learned whilst studying A Level Textiles are extremely beneficial and will help me in the future.”

The exhibit is open to the public until Friday 1 March 2024.

For more information, please visit here.

Published in: Education
