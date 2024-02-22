Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Teachers called to shape the future of Black Studies at BCU

FE News Editor February 22, 2024
0 Comments
Teachers are being invited to help shape the future of Black Studies learning at Birmingham City University (BCU) by completing a survey. 

BCU wants to create a more diverse and inclusive curriculum by exploring course options that will encourage students from all backgrounds to access routes into university. 

The aim of the survey is to seek ideas and insight that will make these courses as impactful, accessible and affordable as possible.   

Black Studies fosters innovative teaching, learning and research that address historical and contemporary Black social life, culture and political activism both in Britain and across the African Diaspora. 

In 2017, BCU became the first university in Europe to launch an undergraduate Black Studies degree course. It also runs a master’s degree. 

Sarah Bristol-Abbott, MA Black Studies graduate and business owner, said:

“The experiences I had during my course made me realise that I could make a difference and become the representation that I felt was missing in education when I was young. 

“I’ll forever be grateful to BCU and my lecturers for giving me the confidence to make it on my own and provide a voice to underrepresented communities.” 

Have your say 

Complete the 10-minute survey online to shape the future of Black Studies at BCU. 

Survey deadline: 8 March 2024. 

Published in: Education, Social impact
