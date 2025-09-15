Team UK Test Skills at EuroSkills Herning 2025. With One Bronze and Five Medallions Of Excellence

Team UK won a Bronze in Industry 4.0 and Five Medallions of Excellence, which ranked Team UK 15th out of 35 in the competition.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of EuroSkills Herning 2025, Team UK has reached an important milestone in its journey of skills development and international competition, in preparation for next year’s ‘skills olympics’ in Shanghai, China.

Team UK, selected and trained by WorldSkills UK, in partnership with Pearson, (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company, medalled in the following skills:

Industry 4.0 – Bronze medal

Caolan McCartan from Newry and Patrick Sheerin, from Portadown, Co Armagh who train at Southern Regional College and work for Pronto Engineering Group and A J Power

CNC Milling – Medallion for Excellence

Tomas Ankers, CNC Milling, from Wrexham who trains at Coleg Cambria and works for Electroimpact

Painting and Decorating – Medallion for Excellence

Shelby Fitzakerly, Painting & Decorating, from Accrington who trains at Accrington and Rossendale College and works for SPAIN Building and Maintenance

Plumbing and Heating – Medallion for Excellence

Andrew McCann, Plumbing & Heating, from Aughnacloy, Co.Tyrone, who trains at South West College

Restaurant Services – Medallion for Excellence

Yuliia Batrak, Restaurant Services, from Colwyn Bay, who trains at Grwp Llandrillo Menai and works at St George’s Hotel

Hairdressing – Medallion for Excellence

Katie Sime, Hairdressing, from Cheltenham who works for Reds Hair Company

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: “We are incredibly proud of the whole of Team UK, who have shown commitment, determination and resilience over three days of intense competition.

“EuroSkills is a key part of our training programme for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. We selected a young, driven team that show huge potential to develop into world-class skilled professionals, to compete against more experienced competitors from across Europe. This has allowed the team to accelerate their development through the unique opportunity of competition at the highest level, in preparation for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. We are firmly on track to showcase the very best of UK skills on the global stage next year.”

Team UK will now rejoin the WorldSkills UK squad and continue training with the aim of being selected to represent the UK at WorldSkills. Known as the ‘skills olympics’, the next WorldSkills event takes place in Shanghai, China from 22 – 27 September 2026 and is considered the ultimate test of a nation’s ability to meet future skills needs. It is attended by government representatives, educationalists and leading employers from across the globe.