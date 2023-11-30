Tech pioneer and inclusivity expert to speak at Future World of Work

An influential tech pioneer with a track record of making the digital sector more open and inclusive has joined the line-up of speakers at a free conference organised by the University of Winchester.

Damian Corneal will be speaking at “The Future World of Work – Recruiting and Retaining the People You Need” at the University’s West Downs Centre on January 9.

His talk will be entitled: “Adapting Your Business Culture to Create Opportunities for Early Talent.”

Damian has 20 years’ experience on large-scale technology programmes across a range of industries within the public and private sectors.

He is also the co-founder of iCompassUK.org, an online platform which helps young people learn independent living skills including employability.

Damian said: “Disruptive innovations are creating new industries and business models and destroying old ones. New technologies are having a huge impact on how people communicate, collaborate and work. Generative AI, artificial intelligence, is now poised to revolutionise how work gets done.

“As generations collide, workforces become more diverse and people work longer; traditional career models may soon be a thing of the past. Many of the roles and job titles of tomorrow will be ones we’ve not even thought of yet.

“So how are these developments going to affect the early years talent your organisation needs? How can you attract, retain and motivate a diverse workforce in this new era?”

The University of Winchester has assembled a team of experts to look at ways of harnessing the best of the digital world and human skills for business success and recruiting and retaining talent.

As previously announced, the keynote speaker will be a futurologist, Dr Nicola Millard, Principal Innovation Partner at BT, whose presentation focuses on how to shape the future hybrid workplace.

Nicola combines thinking from psychology, anthropology, computing, and business to develop strategies for the workplace.

The free conference has a range of workshops including:

How is AI advancing the workplace?

Managing and maintaining social connections in a digitised workplace

Hampshire 2050

The complexities of bias in recruitment

Increasing diversity

How placements and internships can work for you

Understanding Gen Z in the workplace

Inclusive workplace practices and embracing neurodiversity

City of business collaboration

Attendees will also a chance to quiz their ‘employees of the future’ at a Q&A session with a panel of students from the University and other local Further Education providers.

For more information on speakers, workshops and to register your free place and complimentary lunch visit here.

