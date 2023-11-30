Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Tech pioneer and inclusivity expert to speak at Future World of Work

FE News Editor November 30, 2023
0 Comments
Tech pioneer and inclusivity expert to speak at Future World of Work

An influential tech pioneer with a track record of making the digital sector more open and inclusive has joined the line-up of speakers at a free conference organised by the University of Winchester.

Damian Corneal will be speaking at “The Future World of Work – Recruiting and Retaining the People You Need” at the University’s West Downs Centre on January 9.

His talk will be entitled: “Adapting Your Business Culture to Create Opportunities for Early Talent.”

Damian has 20 years’ experience on large-scale technology programmes across a range of industries within the public and private sectors.

He is also the co-founder of iCompassUK.org, an online platform which helps young people learn independent living skills including employability.

Damian said: “Disruptive innovations are creating new industries and business models and destroying old ones. New technologies are having a huge impact on how people communicate, collaborate and work. Generative AI, artificial intelligence, is now poised to revolutionise how work gets done. 

“As generations collide, workforces become more diverse and people work longer; traditional career models may soon be a thing of the past. Many of the roles and job titles of tomorrow will be ones we’ve not even thought of yet.

“So how are these developments going to affect the early years talent your organisation needs? How can you attract, retain and motivate a diverse workforce in this new era?” 

The University of Winchester has assembled a team of experts to look at ways of harnessing the best of the digital world and human skills for business success and recruiting and retaining talent.

As previously announced, the keynote speaker will be a futurologist, Dr Nicola Millard, Principal Innovation Partner at BT, whose presentation focuses on how to shape the future hybrid workplace.

Nicola combines thinking from psychology, anthropology, computing, and business to develop strategies for the workplace.

The free conference has a range of workshops including:

  • How is AI advancing the workplace? 
  • Managing and maintaining social connections in a digitised workplace 
  • Hampshire 2050
  • The complexities of bias in recruitment 
  • Increasing diversity 
  • How placements and internships can work for you
  • Understanding Gen Z in the workplace
  • Inclusive workplace practices and embracing neurodiversity
  • City of business collaboration

Attendees will also a chance to quiz their ‘employees of the future’ at a Q&A session with a panel of students from the University and other local Further Education providers.

For more information on speakers, workshops and to register your free place and complimentary lunch visit here.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact, Work and leadership
Published in: Education, Social impact, Work and leadership
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .