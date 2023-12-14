Telford College marketing team shortlisted for national award

Telford College’s marketing team has been shortlisted for a national award in recognition of its work to help raise the profile of the college’s growing curriculum and expanding facilities.

The FE First Awards celebrates the achievements of marketing teams and individuals in colleges and sixth forms from across the country.

It is the only awards competition to solely celebrate marketing in the further education arena.

The winners will be announced at the annual awards dinner, to be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Birmingham on January 29 following the College Marketing Network’s annual conference.

Organisers said they had received a record number of entries for the 2024 competition.

The five-person marketing team at Telford College supports the leadership team and the 7,000 students and apprentices which study full-time, part-time and online.

Marketing manager Louise Farmer said:

“It’s fantastic to have our efforts recognised in the FE First Awards. We really care as a team about what we do; everyone is a team player and goes the extra mile.

“It has been an incredibly busy and successful year for us. Projects our team has completed have helped to drive up attendance at events, increase applications from prospective students, and raise social media engagement.

“We have also significantly expanded our school liaison programme, and team members have completed training programmes covering a wide range of topics including disability and mental health awareness, cyber security, GDPR, and safeguarding.”

