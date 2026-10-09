The Difference is in the Experience

A customer rarely sees everything it takes to get them an answer. They see the colleague who calls them back, explains what happens next or helps resolve a problem. Behind that conversation, there may be several teams working together to make sure the answer is right.

That’s something we’ve been reflecting on during National Customer Service Week. It’s a welcome chance to recognise our customer-facing colleagues and the many people across NOCN Group whose work shapes the experience our customers have with us.

For a training provider planning delivery, an employer supporting an apprentice, a centre helping learners take their next step, or a cardholder relying on one of our card schemes, good service is more than a pleasant interaction. It means knowing what is expected, being able to reach the right person and getting practical help when something does not go to plan.

We know our customers operate under pressure. Timelines move, requirements change and the answer to a question is not always immediately obvious. Taking the time to understand what someone needs, giving them a clear response and keeping them informed can make a meaningful difference to their day.

It can make a difference to the relationship, too. Qualifications and assessments need to be credible and well designed, and card schemes need to be reliable and straightforward to use, but the experience around them matters just as much to the people relying on them. As qualifications and assessments evolve and cardholders’ needs change, employers, providers and individuals need to feel confident that they can get clear guidance and dependable support along the way.

That is the standard we want to be known for. It is built through everyday actions: a colleague taking ownership of a question, teams sharing information, or someone spotting a problem and putting it right before it affects a customer.

Our theme for National Customer Service Week, “Every Role. Every Action. Every Customer,” reflects that shared effort. The person answering the phone matters. So does the colleague who improves a process, sends a timely update or makes it easier for someone else to help. Each action contributes to the experience we deliver.

This week has been a chance to thank the people across NOCN Group who do that work every day, often without the customer seeing it. It is also a reminder to keep listening to our customers: to understand what works well, where we make things harder than they need to be and how we can keep improving.

Good service is something customers should be able to feel in every interaction with us. When we combine it with the quality of our offer, it becomes part of what makes working with NOCN Group different.

By Rachel Hobson, Director of Customer Service and Operations of NOCN Group