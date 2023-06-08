The Henley College Unveils New Refurbishment Plans

The Henley College is delighted to announce its upcoming plans for a significant refurbishment of the D5 building located at the Deanfield site. Thanks to a successful capital bid application with the Department for Education (DfE), the College is poised to undergo a transformative renovation this summer that will support the introduction of three new T level programmes in Engineering, Business & Administration, and Digital, starting from September 2023.

T Levels are a cutting-edge educational initiative introduced by the UK government to provide students with a clear pathway to technical and vocational careers. Equivalent in size to 3 A Levels, T Levels prepare students for skilled employment, apprenticeships, or further technical study. T Levels combine classroom learning with practical industry experience, equipping students with the skills and knowledge demanded by employers in today’s rapidly evolving job market.

The refurbishment of the D5 building at The Henley College aligns perfectly with the College’s commitment to offering T level qualifications. By creating a modern, purpose-built space for Engineering, Business & Administration, and Digital courses, students will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and resources that mirror real-world work environments. The revamped D5 building will enable students to develop practical skills through hands-on projects, industry placements, and collaborative initiatives, enhancing their employability and readiness for the workplace. The plans build on the completed Hospital Ward that was completed in September 2022 to provide a bespoke learning space for T Level Health students.

Principal & Chief Executive Satwant Deol, emphasised the importance of T Levels and their benefits, stating,

“T Levels are an exciting opportunity for students to gain a head start in their chosen careers. By focusing on practical skills and industry experience, T level qualifications offer a direct pathway to employment or further education. The refurbishment of the D5 building will provide an optimal learning environment that supports the unique needs of T level students, empowering them to thrive and succeed in their chosen fields.”

“At The Henley College, we believe in nurturing the unique talents and aspirations of every student. The refurbishment of the D5 building represents a milestone in our unwavering commitment to providing an extraordinary educational journey. With these incredible facilities, we will help to maximise the potential of our students, equipping them with the skills, confidence, and independence to succeed.”

Clean energy expert and CEO of Speedgreen, Gareth Hawkins said

“During my relationship with The Henley College, I have been inspired and impressed by the innovative work that I have seen being developed with students. They have really taken the time to research and listen to what organisations need in their workforce and build this into their development programmes. This investment in the D5 facilities will only continue to underpin their ambitious strategic plans, and I am really excited to see their growth and continued success for young people in the Thames Valley region”

To further enhance the appeal of the refurbishment plans, The Henley College has considered the interests of various stakeholders, including staff, parents, students, and business organisations across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire (Thames Valley region), as well as within the local community. The revamped D5 building will not only provide an upgraded learning space but will also foster stronger connections and a talent pipeline with local businesses and community partners, offering valuable opportunities for collaborative projects, internships, and real-world experiences.

