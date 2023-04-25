The London Academy of Trading (LAT), Grabs Three Prestigious Awards

The UK’s first accredited trading academy, the London Academy of Trading (LAT), has recently bagged a hattrick of top awards, including the “Most Outstanding Trading Courses Provider” from two prestigious, outlets; the Global Excellence Awards and The Global 100.

Organised by Acquisition International magazine, the Global Excellence Awards is a highly respected awards programme that celebrates excellence across a range of industries, with an impressive reach of 85,000 corporate professionals and C-level decision makers.

The Global 100, with its readership of more than 293,000, however, follows a different process to many publishers, using a very specific evaluation process which takes into consideration whether participants were quick, within budget and used ground-breaking or innovative processes.

Paddy Osborn, Academic Dean and Managing Director, says:

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised as an outstanding provider across so many institutions. It really is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to delivering the best possible trading education and training to our students.”

Elsewhere, LAT also took the “Trading Academy of the Year 2023” at the Prestige Global Excellence Awards for the third time in a row.

In addition, LAT offered 30% Women in Trading scholarships for the fourth year running to help attract more women into this male-dominated industry.

