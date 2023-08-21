The LSBF anniversary scholarship celebrating 20 years of nurturing global talent

LSBF announces the LSBF Anniversary Scholarship, celebrating the company’s 20th year of shaping future leaders in business and finance. To celebrate this momentous occasion, LSBF is offering 20 fully funded scholarships, providing students around the globe the opportunity to pursue their academic and professional aspirations without financial barriers.

The LSBF Anniversary Scholarship exemplifies the institution’s dedication to investing in the potential of high-achieving students from diverse backgrounds. This scholarship will fully cover tuition fees for up to 20 students in any programme of their choice, reaffirming LSBF’s commitment to global academic excellence.

The LSBF Anniversary Scholarship is divided into three specialised areas, encompassing Post Graduate study, ACCA financial study, and Executive study courses. This diverse range of scholarships aims to cater to the unique needs of ambitious students from various professional backgrounds.

Karina Kizhner Managing Director and Vice-Rector of LSBF spoke about the scholarship:

“Empowering the next generation of global leaders is at the heart of our mission at LSBF. With our fully funded global scholarship, we open doors for talented individuals to transform their aspirations into reality. As we celebrate 20 years of excellence, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing bright minds and shaping a future where possibilities are limitless”.

The selection process for the scholarships will be robust and impartial, ensuring transparency and fairness in evaluating the applicants. The evaluation criteria will include exceptional academic achievements, leadership potential, and a strong commitment to making a positive impact in their respective fields.

This initiative marks another chapter in LSBF’s journey of excellence and innovation in delivering world-class business and financial education. With a legacy of empowering global talent for two decades, LSBF remains steadfast in its mission to create a brighter future for individuals and societies alike.

Interested students can find detailed information and apply for the LSBF Anniversary Scholarship here. The deadline for applications is 30th September 2023.

