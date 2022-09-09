The ONTO Group Celebrates Major Award Accolade

Celebrations are afoot at The ONTO Group after the firm was awarded ‘Finalist’ status in a national education industry awards programme.



The North West-based bespoke data management service provider has secured a much-coveted shortlisting in the School Improvement Provider category in the EducationInvestor 2022 Awards scheme.

The EducationInvestor Awards 2022 celebrate ‘commercial successes in the business of education, recognising those that have made an outstanding contribution to the industry’.



The team at The ONTO Group will now join other finalists in attending a prestigious commemorative event on Tuesday 8 November at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel London.



The ONTO Group’s Co-Founder and Managing Director, James Treacy says: “We are thrilled to receive such high-profile recognition, and be in such good company.



“As part of the judging procedure our client testimonials and results were closely analysed, which we are proud to say speak for themselves. We have a great team and are passionate about delivering unfailing customer service to all our education sector clients.



“We are now looking forward to attending the awards event in London, and meeting the other finalists, judges and organisers.”



Offering a variety of IT-based services to its school clients, the ONTO team assists with specialist advice, reassurance and hands-on operational support including onsite consultancy and training, timetable management, pupil analysis, exam arrangements, Power Bi and other data services.



In founding the group in 2019, James Treacy, with a strong track record in trading highly-successful businesses joined forces with Neil Gregory who has extensive expertise in providing IT consultancy support for educational establishments.



The ONTO family work as a collective team to offer schools a personalised experience, by tailoring services to the needs of their education customers.



ONTO understand how demanding the education environment can be, and so work closely with schools to provide a supportive, effective relationship.



To find out more about The ONTO Group, visit: www.theontogroup.com

