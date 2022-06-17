Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

The Sheffield College is recognised as one of the UK’s top equality, diversity and inclusion champions

The Sheffield College June 17, 2022
0 Comments
skillsworldlive roadshow ad

The Sheffield College has won a national award ranking it as one of the UK’s top equality, diversity and inclusion champions.

The National Centre for Diversity FREDIE Awards 2022 showcase UK employers promoting fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement in their workplaces.

In addition to celebrating organisations with excellent equality, diversity and inclusion policies, the awards also recognise individuals for their contributions and commitment to improving practices and making working environments more inclusive.

This year, the College won the Chief Executive’s Special Award category and also ranked sixth in the FREDIE Awards Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces 2022.

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “It is an absolute honour for us to be recognised in these awards.

“We work with students, staff and employers to put the values of fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement at the heart of everything we do.”

She added: “We have a good record of reducing the gaps in success between students from different backgrounds and appreciate that we need to do more.”

Solat Chaudhry, Chief Executive, National Centre for Diversity, said: “Well done to everyone. It is so important to demonstrate the excellent work that all our winners achieve in building positive communities to improve cultures and attitudes, ensuring fairness for all.”

He added: “I am particularly proud that we celebrate excellent work across all sectors as these organisations are the future of the workplace in the UK.

“We celebrate the exceptional work of people and organisations who have EDI running through their DNA. Let’s rejoice at this and build a better society.”

The National Centre for Diversity FREDIE Awards were held at Aston Villa Football Club in Birmingham on June 9th, 2022.

The College’s Equality Scheme 2020 to 2023 sets out the steps being taken to eliminate discrimination, advance equal opportunity and foster good relations.

Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Work and leadership, Social impact
Published in: Education, Work and leadership, Social impact
Topics:
The Sheffield College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this