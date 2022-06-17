The Sheffield College is recognised as one of the UK’s top equality, diversity and inclusion champions

The Sheffield College has won a national award ranking it as one of the UK’s top equality, diversity and inclusion champions.

The National Centre for Diversity FREDIE Awards 2022 showcase UK employers promoting fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement in their workplaces.

In addition to celebrating organisations with excellent equality, diversity and inclusion policies, the awards also recognise individuals for their contributions and commitment to improving practices and making working environments more inclusive.

This year, the College won the Chief Executive’s Special Award category and also ranked sixth in the FREDIE Awards Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces 2022.

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “It is an absolute honour for us to be recognised in these awards.

“We work with students, staff and employers to put the values of fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement at the heart of everything we do.”

She added: “We have a good record of reducing the gaps in success between students from different backgrounds and appreciate that we need to do more.”

Solat Chaudhry, Chief Executive, National Centre for Diversity, said: “Well done to everyone. It is so important to demonstrate the excellent work that all our winners achieve in building positive communities to improve cultures and attitudes, ensuring fairness for all.”

He added: “I am particularly proud that we celebrate excellent work across all sectors as these organisations are the future of the workplace in the UK.

“We celebrate the exceptional work of people and organisations who have EDI running through their DNA. Let’s rejoice at this and build a better society.”

The National Centre for Diversity FREDIE Awards were held at Aston Villa Football Club in Birmingham on June 9th, 2022.

The College’s Equality Scheme 2020 to 2023 sets out the steps being taken to eliminate discrimination, advance equal opportunity and foster good relations.

