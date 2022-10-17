The Sheffield College launches new record label for next generation of talent

Music industry professionals are launching a new record label at The Sheffield College to support emerging talent in the city.

FiveBySeven is the brainchild of curriculum staff in the music department at the College’s Hillsborough Campus who teach alongside working in the industry.

The new label aims to become a launchpad for upcoming musical talent at the College as well as across the city, which is famed for its rich musical heritage.

FiveBySeven’s name is a nod to Sheffield’s five rivers and seven hills. It is anticipated that the first artists will be signed by April 2023.

Jay Shortall, Music Lecturer, The Sheffield College, said: “The record label will be a professional organisation run by and for students. We would love to establish it as another cutting edge music imprint in the rich tradition of the city’s music heritage.

“We are taking demos from students to help raise their profile so they go further in their careers. We also want to support other acts across the city and beyond,” added Jay, who is a music producer and DJ as well as a music lecturer.

FiveBySeven will be officially unveiled at a launch party at the Leadmill music venue and nightclub, Leadmill Road, Sheffield, on Tuesday, October 18th at 7pm.

All of the performances will be from current and former The Sheffield College music students including Alice Ede, Jungle Lion, Lunarca and Captain Avery and the Cosmic Triceratops of Intergalactic Peace.

The launch coincides with Colleges Week 2022, from October 17th to 21st, which celebrates the positive impact of colleges on students, businesses and local communities. This year’s theme is staff, students and skills.

The Sheffield College student Alice Ede, 17, is a singer and songwriter who performed at Tramlines this summer and will be a headline act at the launch event.

Alice is completing a Music Level 3 qualification and plans to go to university in future whilst continuing to write and release her own music.

Her love of music was inspired by her father, who was a DJ, singing along to karaoke at a young age, and listening to her grandmother who played piano.

Alice said: “It’s exciting to see a new record label get off the ground to help new talent at the College and beyond.

“One of my favourite things about the course is getting to perform alongside other very talented musicians in my class. The support from the tutors is also great.”

The College has the latest industry standard music facilities at Hillsborough Campus on Livesey Street.

They include a professional recording studio and live performance suite with mixing facilities and a stage ready performance PA and lighting rig.

Students have the opportunity to experience a wide range of equipment including analogue synthesisers, DJ equipment, drums, drum machines, guitars and pianos.

Students also used music production programmes from Logic to Ableton ensuring they stay up-to-date on the latest cutting edge equipment.

Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk.

Pictured: The Sheffield College is launching a record label to support upcoming music industry talent such as student Alice Ede. Photo credit: Bethany O’Brien.

