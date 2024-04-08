The University of Law and the British University in Dubai launch strategic partnership

In a landmark collaboration, The University of Law (ULaw), one of the UK’s leading providers of legal education and training, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the British University in Dubai (BUiD), the region’s pioneering research-based university.

This collaboration aims to establish a joint Centre for Legal Education and Research based at BUiD’s campus, aimed at serving the legal community in Dubai and the MENA region. Set to commence operations in autumn 2024, the Centre will offer professional programmes and initiatives that enhance legal education, professional training and applied research within the UAE.

This partnership introduces a comprehensive array of initiatives through the Centre, addressing the needs of the growing legal sector in the UAE and beyond. This includes the launch of a bespoke professional training service to support the ongoing professional development of legal practitioners in the region. Leveraging ULaw’s expertise, the Centre will offer preparatory courses for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), necessary for those aiming to qualify as solicitors in England and Wales.

The Centre will also develop a new pathway for the BUiD undergraduate Law programme by integrating the principles of Common Law in the current curriculum, preparing students for further studies and potential qualification in English Law. In addition, this Centre will spearhead the development of joint specialist academic law programmes and applied legal research initiatives, fostering a culture of innovation and thought leadership in the legal field.

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice-Chancellor and CEO at The University of Law commented on the initiative:

“We are delighted to launch this strategic and innovative partnership with the British University in Dubai. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing world-class legal education and training. By combining our strengths, we are set to offer unparalleled opportunities for law students and legal professionals in the UAE.”

Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, Vice-Chancellor of the British University in Dubai, is also very optimistic about this partnership with the University of Law. He said:

“We are hopeful that this agreement will provide our students at BUiD and the legal professionals in the country with the appropriate know-how to become internationally recognized. BUiD is also hopeful that more collaborations in various areas will stem from this in the future.”