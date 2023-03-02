The University of Law announces exclusive new partnership with Royal Holloway, University of London

The University of Law (ULaw) will deliver a range of postgraduate law courses at Royal Holloway, University of London as part of a newly created partnership starting in September 2023.

The courses to be delivered at Royal Holloway by ULaw include the Legal Practice Course, LLM in Legal Practice (SQE1&2), SQE, MA Law (Conversion) and Postgraduate Diploma in Law. The new partnership further extends ULaw’s presence in Surrey and London, offering more opportunity for students to benefit from the University’s professional training.

Formed of two colleges in the late 1800s, Royal Holloway was one of the first places in Britain where women could access higher education. Today, this pioneering spirit remains at the heart of the university, which is one of the UK’s leading research-intensive universities and home to some of the world’s foremost voices in economics and law.

Matthew Humphreys, Executive Dean for the School of Law and Social Sciences at Royal Holloway, said:

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with The University of Law. The new courses will give our students the opportunity to stay on to qualify as solicitors and expand their horizons.

“It also means graduates from non-law courses will have the opportunity to become professionally qualified as solicitors or barristers with the conversion course.

“As our aim has always been to help our students reach their highest potential, working alongside ULaw will help us give students the best chance in law.”

Professor Peter Crisp, Deputy Vice Chancellor Law, at The University of Law, added:

“Royal Holloway is steeped in a rich history, which we are proud to now become a part of. As one of the first places to offer higher education to women, Royal Holloway has always been a pioneer and a champion of diversity. These are two things we hold as core values at The University of Law, so we’re looking forward to working together to inspire future legal talent.

“This is now our ninth partnership with leading UK universities, including University of Exeter, University of Sheffield, University of Reading, University of Liverpool, the University of East Anglia in Norwich, Newcastle University and Southampton University. Our vision is to offer best in class professional training to inspire future legal talent, and these partnerships allow us to share that vision with even more ambitious students across the country.”

Published in