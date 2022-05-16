Three new master’s programmes at ESMT Berlin

Starting September 2023, ESMT Berlin will offer three new master’s programmes: Master in Global Management, Master in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Master in Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Each programme lasts 24 months and will be held at ESMT’s campus in Berlin.

The Master in Global Management prepares graduates to take on leadership roles in companies and organisations operating in the globalised world of the 21st century. The curriculum focuses on the development of academic insights and practice-oriented skills that benefit graduates who thrive in diverse international teams and who aspire to leadership roles in general management or strategy consulting. Students have the opportunity to do an internship abroad, spend a semester at other renowned international business schools, learn foreign languages, complete a social impact team project, and participate in the Portfolio Management Program, in which students actively manage a real-money portfolio, and obtain a certificate in finance.

In the Master in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, future founders, intrapreneurs, and innovation consultants receive the knowledge and network needed to drive the creation and transformation of companies. The centrepiece of the programme is a 14-month development process accompanied by Vali Berlin, the entrepreneurship hub at ESMT. Highlights include the Sustainable Innovation Bootcamp that brings together talents and investors to analyse environmental challenges, the Summer Entrepreneurship Program that supports entrepreneurs to elaborate their own startup ideas, the Corporate Entrepreneurship Program for students to develop venture ideas together with corporates, and the NEXT Acceleration Program, which supports nascent ventures to reach the next level in different areas. Students can also choose to do an internship and a student consulting project focused on innovation.

The Master in Analytics and Artificial Intelligence prepares students for jobs as digital innovation consultants, data analytics team leaders, and technology change-makers. Participants will be exposed to a series of in-depth courses both from computer sciences and business, setting them up to become leading agents of digital transformation by merging technological insight with commercial application. Students gain exposure to business practice with a three- to six-month internship in a company working with advanced data applications and through an analytics consulting project mentored by a corporate partner.

“The new master’s programmes put our most important stakeholder front and centre: the student. With multiple options to customise their learning journey, both academically and through practice learning, we want to empower students to shape their knowledge, skills, and network to optimally prepare them for the career they dream of,” says Roland Siegers, director of the early career programs at ESMT. “Competition among top European business schools has grown significantly in recent years. Additional career-enhancing elements in business education programs are increasingly requested by hiring companies. With our new programs, we are responding to this development and providing targeted support to give our students the best possible start in their careers.”

The tuition of each new ESMT programme is €32,000. For more information, please see here.

Published in