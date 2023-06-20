Tomorrow University, Germany’s Remote-First Neo-University, Secures $10 Million in Series A Funding Led by Europe’s Largest EdTech Fund, EduCapital

Tomorrow University of Applied Science provides learners with in-demand skills in sustainability, entrepreneurship, and technology.

In its Series A funding round, led by Europe’s largest EdTech fund EduCapital, Germany’s first accredited remote-first university secures 10 million USD.

Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences (Tomorrow University), the German Neo-University in sustainability, entrepreneurship, and technology, announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round raising $10 million, mounting to a total of $14,9m raised since 2021. Led by EduCapital, Europe’s largest EdTech Fund, the funding round was strengthened by Sparkmind.vc, Redstone, Mediahuis Ventures, 4P Capital, Zanichelli Ventures and angel investors such as Ralf Reichert and Daniel Jung. This substantial investment will support Tomorrow University on its mission to build a global community of business leaders and industry experts who are dedicated to creating a more sustainable future.

Funding raised to further develop innovative teaching technologies

Tomorrow University’s metaverse campus

The funding will be utilized to enhance Tomorrow University’s technological infrastructure serving a global community of over 400 learners and to scale its operations to accommodate the growing demands for innovative, future-focused education. This latest round also contributes to the expansion of the university’s academic portfolio, which now includes a newly launched Impact MBA program focusing on Sustainability, Innovation, and Leadership, supported by industry experts across the technology, business, non-profit and media industries.

“We are grateful to have the support of EduCapital as we continue to revolutionize the education landscape. This investment will empower us to accelerate our mission of providing exceptional learning experiences and shaping the entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs of tomorrow.”, said Christian Rebernik, Founder & CEO of Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences.

Growing demand for green skills provides expansion opportunities in the EdTech Sector

Tomorrow University’s tablet app for challenge-based learning

The global EdTech market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.5% from 2022 to 2030, reaching a value of $404 billion by 2025, reflecting a growing interest in new technologies and online education. With the year 2030 coinciding with the European Union’s Climate Target Plan and the United Nations’ Agenda for Sustainable Development, the demand for talent equipped with the specialist knowledge and green skills required to meet global development and sustainability goals is accelerating, yet LinkedIn’s Global Green Skills Report (2022) suggests that only 13% of the workforce currently possess these essential skills. Tomorrow University aims to harness the power of technology as a catalyst for transformative change in the world of education. Dr. Thomas Funke, co-founder and President of Tomorrow University, declares, “Now is the time to capitalize on the exponential growth of the EdTech market and unleash its potential in driving the radical transformation our society urgently craves.”

EduCapital, renowned for its expertise in the EdTech sector, is now an active supporter of Tomorrow University mission: “We are honored to lead the investment in Tomorrow University,” shared Marie Geneste, Investment Director of EduCapital. “Their purpose-driven approach to education aligns seamlessly with our vision of creating a better world through innovative education. Together, we aim to redefine education, fostering the growth of future leaders.”

Tomorrow University’s latest funding round was also supported by angel investors Nikolaus D. Bayer, Lin Deutschmann, Thomas Maidorfer, and Verena Pausder, as well as Mario Barosevcic and Jan Lynn-Matern from Emerge Education.

