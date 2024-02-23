Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Top Marks! University Centre Leeds achieves silver in teaching excellence

Luminate February 23, 2024
0 Comments
University Centre Leeds is celebrating after achieving strong Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) results.

The TEF aims to inspire higher education providers to improve and deliver excellence in teaching, learning and achieving positive outcomes for students.

The Office for Students (OfS) awarded University Centre Leeds an overall TEF rating of Silver this year, highlighting  that student experience and student outcomes are of a high quality.

The report praised the university centre for consistently demonstrating high quality student experiences and outcomes and supporting students beyond their studies.It also highlighted aspects of practice deemed to be outstanding.

Sarah Marquez, Dean of Higher Education

Dean of Higher Education at University Centre Leeds, Dr Sarah Marquez, said:

“This is a tremendous achievement and a true testament to everyone’s hard work.

“The quality of our teaching and our commitment to delivering a first class learning experience is at the heart of what we do. 

“We’ve continued to enhance student engagement and achievement across our academic programmes, fostering a supportive learning environment that has led to students achieving academic success and progressing.

“ This recognition is truly heartening.”

All higher education providers in England with more than 500 undergraduates had to submit data for this year’s TEF.

