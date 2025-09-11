Training Qualifications UK approved for Alternative Academic Qualifications (AAQs)

Training Qualifications UK (TQUK) has been approved for the delivery of Alternative Academic Qualifications (AAQs) for first teach from September 2026.

TQUK, part of the AQA Group, currently delivers Functional Skills at Levels 1 and 2, alongside end-point assessment services and vocational and technical qualifications from Levels 1 to 6. The organisation is now expanding its portfolio to include Alternative Academic Qualifications (AAQs), new performance table qualifications designed for 16–19 learners.

TQUK has gained approval for four AAQ Extended Certificates in the following subjects:

Sport and Exercise Science

IT and Computing

Health and Social Care

Design, Engineer and Construct in the Digital Built Environment

The company will also be launching T-Level Transition Programmes, English as a Second Language (ESOL) and Entry Level Functional Skills qualifications in the coming months.

Andrew Walker, Managing Director at TQUK:

“AAQs represent the next step in the TQUK story. We’ve been passionate about adult learning since the very start, but we’ve also wanted to be part of the 16-19 journey too.

“Our AAQ portfolio takes us into areas we haven’t explored before, like Sport and Exercise Science, whilst continuing our excellent work in vital areas such as health and social care, and the built environment.

“This is just the beginning – not just of our AAQs, but also the expansion of our product line!”

Katie Orr, Chief Regulatory Officer and Responsible Officer at TQUK:

“The Department for Education’s post-16 review showed the importance of streamlining the qualifications landscape.

“AAQs are a vital part of this, offering school leavers clearer pathways to higher education and employment, and employers greater assurance that candidates will have the knowledge, skills and behaviours they need to thrive in the workplace.

“I’m proud of our all our teams, but especially our Qualifications, Assessment and Quality and Compliance departments, who have worked tirelessly to develop these qualifications.

“I can’t wait to see them delivered by our training providers from next September!”

AAQs are a new kind of qualification designed to help learners move into higher education with a greater sense of clarity and purpose. They are broadly equivalent to A Levels and can be taken alongside A Levels as part of a mixed study programme.