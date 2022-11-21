Twin Group expands its Turing Scheme placements globally

London-based education provider Twin Group has further realised the global ambitions of the UK government’s Turing Scheme by successfully expanding its student placements for the scheme into Thailand.

However the Group has expressed concern that Britain’s departure from the Erasmus programme has resulted in a sharp decline in European students undertaking reciprocal placements in the UK due to increased bureaucracy.

Twin is calling on the government to sort the obstacles out because UK businesses in the host towns are seeing revenues drop as a consequence and employers are potentially missing out on talented recruits to fill skills shortages. European cities like Dublin, where Twin has a learning centre, are the beneficiaries instead.

Twin’s expansion into Thailand has seen British students gain valuable experience teaching English as a foreign language. They are part of a cohort of 130 students whom Twin has placed this year in new and established destinations such as France, Malta and Spain.

Recent cohorts have gained work experience which has led them to securing employment in sectors such as digital marketing and hospitality either in the UK or with the host employers abroad.

The students also include participants from disadvantaged backgrounds and according to UCAS, more than 19,000 (48%) of the placements approved for funding this year are for similarly disadvantaged learners.

Twin Group also advises further education colleges on their Turing programmes to ensure that the quality of the partners abroad, work placements, accommodation and student support is of a high standard.

Placements available at any time to escape the British winter

Students can apply at any time during the academic year for a placement abroad on the Turing scheme.

This includes escaping the UK for sunnier climes during the months of February and March next year (2023), not having to worry about heating and food bills.

Twin Group CEO Caroline Fox said:

“Over the last 18 months, the Turing Scheme has become truly global in terms of available destinations for student participants and Twin Group has been pleased to play a major part.

“We are keen for colleges and students to know that students can apply to join the scheme at any time rather than just the start of the academic year and gain an opportunity which might transform their career prospects.”

Caroline Fox added:

“While Twin Group is an undoubted champion of the Turing Scheme, there is no denying that Britain’s departure from the Erasmus Programme has not been pain free. Overcoming the resulting red tape to allow European students into our country has become so challenging that schools and colleges on the continent are opting to go elsewhere, undermining the UK’s ‘soft power’ as well as being economically damaging to host towns and cities here.”

Twin Group’s delivery model has been to partner with FE colleges and others to deliver Turing programmes abroad for students in attractive destinations such as Dublin, Seville, Milan, Lisbon and Valencia. France and Malta have been added to the destination list this year.

Many students secure jobs as a direct result of work placements on the scheme. Work placements with Twin’s employer partners are found in sectors such as digital, digital marketing, hospitality and tourism.

Other student benefits on the scheme include development of employability skills, cultural awareness, programme affordability and the chance to speak a foreign language.

Students do not need to pay additional tuition fees because the education institutions are expected to waive fees for the placement. Travel costs are met by the scheme and students can be eligible for cost of living grants up to £335 per month. For students from disadvantaged backgrounds, this can rise to £455 per month.

Students can apply a for a fully funded Turing Internship Programme at: http://bit.ly/3NYfylq.

Published in