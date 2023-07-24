Twinkl’s Community Collection: Strengthening School-Community Relationships for Positive Impact

At a time when educators and schools are facing numerous challenges, Twinkl continues to support teachers, and their students in many ways – the Community Collection initiative is one such endeavour. Let’s take a look back on the past year and witness the profound impact of Twinkl’s Community Collection initiative, which has provided over 300 schools with access to essential resources and equipment. Together, let’s celebrate the collective efforts that shape a brighter future for education.

What is the Community Collection?

The Community Collection initiative provides a quick and easy way to secure a cash injection for projects in schools and educational organisations; and was created as part of Twinkl’s ongoing mission to ‘help those who teach’.

Now, as September approaches, the Twinkl Community Collection will be welcoming schools and other educational settings back to apply for support. From new playground apparatus to ICT equipment, establishing new clubs to eco gardens, settings will be able to use their funding to suit their needs, whatever they may be, the Community Collection wants to help as many as possible.

Hannah Corrigan, Community Collection and Prize Draw Manager at Twinkl said, “We have had an incredible response so far from our Community Collection launch. Over the course of this year, we have had the opportunity to help so many schools and educational settings with the resources they needed. Twinkl was founded with the mission to be able to help those who teach, and that is exactly what this initiative is doing. We are excited to be able to continue the work we do and are eager to be able to support further when our applications reopen this September.”

The Community Collection is supported by ticket sales from the Twinkl Prize Draw, which is exclusively open to Twinkl customers. Since its launch in January 2022, the draw has seen the Twinkl teaching community win over £8,790. Monthly winners have used their winnings on wedding dresses, home renovation projects and summer holidays.

How has Twinkl supported schools so far?

Since its launch last September, Twinkl has had the opportunity to support over 300 schools. They have been able to to provide much-needed resources such as food vouchers for Sheringham Woodfields School in Norfolk, so they could provide breakfast to children coming to school without a morning meal, a book bundle and Peter’s story sacks to Everton Heath School to replace books damaged in a fire at their school that they could otherwise not afford, and much-needed classroom supplies like glue sticks and pens for Kirkburton CE (VA) First School which they so desperately needed.

Additionally, seven schools have received £500 towards a project at their school and 126 schools have received access to Twinkl resources.

One educator, whose school’s memorial garden was supported by the Community Collection initiative, said, “I am so very humbled by your email to us. The kindness and generosity you have shown us as a school is something we will treasure. The school garden is slowly being cleared, and the children are putting their hearts and souls into it as a reminder of a much loved Teacher. Thanks so much again, your act of kindness won’t be forgotten.”

How can you apply for the Community Collection?

For further information about the Community Collection initiative and how to apply, please visit this page.

