TWO offered places at prestigious Norland College in first for Brock

TWO Early Years Education students at Brockenhurst College have secured places at the prestigious Norland College whose graduates are well-known for looking after the children of high-net-worth individuals including royalty.

Sophie Mcinnes-Soderberg from Lymington and Miya Speake from New Milton applied through UCAS to complete BA Honours degrees in Early Childhood Education and Care at Norland College, which is in Bath.

Both were offered places following a rigorous selection process that involved interviews and presentations, making this the first year that two Brock students have been offered Norland training.

They follow in the footsteps of former Brock student Yasmin Lawrence who started her degree at Norland College in 2021.

If successful in their degrees, Sophie and Miya will also obtain the Norland Diploma and complete a year in practice before ultimately gaining the coveted status of Norland Nanny.

Both are currently completing the Level 3 Diploma in Children’s Play, Learning and Development at Brock, which will be replaced by a T Level in Education and Childcare in September 2023.

The delighted duo spoke of their relief and satisfaction at gaining a Norland place, adding that all their hard work had paid off.

Sophie said: “Norland College is the standout leader in teaching and learning for people who want to excel in supporting the learning and development of young children.

“My teacher, Emily, has been there to help and support me throughout the application and interview process, always believing in me and calming me down when I felt nervous.

“I will be completing a year of forest school training and practice in Denmark before taking my place at Norland, which should give me more experience that I can draw on to be the best I can be as a nanny.”

Miya said: “The depth of training you receive at Norland is unlike anywhere else, and Norland Nannies are in such demand that if you get your head down and work hard, you can look forward to a very bright future.

“My teachers at Brock have been amazing in helping me with my application and interview preparation – the whole department is a special place because of the dedication and professionalism shown by all staff.

“Brock has been the ideal stepping stone to university for me because of the freedom and independence I have been given, allowing me to take responsibility for my own learning and progression.”

Norland College was established in 1892 by educational pioneer Emily Ward and was the first educational establishment to offer any kind of childcare training.

The institution is steeped in history and tradition, with students’ uniforms giving the men and women who study there a smart and distinctive look.

