UK EdTech firm Aptem secures £3m investment to meet the technology needs of the rapidly expanding skills sector

Aptem (MWS Technology Ltd), the market-leading SaaS software provider for

apprenticeships, vocational training and employability, has secured additional

funding from long-term investors 24Haymarket and Guinness Ventures.

This funding round led by 24Haymarket will enable Aptem to continue

to meet the technology needs of the rapidly expanding skills sector. Increasing

numbers of learners embarking on higher level apprenticeships, coupled with the

much-needed agenda to fill skills-gaps through vocational training continue to

present exciting technology opportunities. The nature of Aptem’s products, and

capabilities within the team, have set the business up well to respond to

market challenges and new market opportunities.

Aptem supports nearly 200 training providers, universities

and colleges across the UK. Over 100,000 learners and jobseekers use the

products daily. The team comprises over 100 people, with 65% of its resource

dedicated to product and engineering.

Founded as MyWorkSearch in 2010 to provide a scalable

technology solution addressing unemployment following the financial crash,

Aptem has since developed both employability and vocational training products.

It launched the market-leading apprenticeship delivery system Aptem Apprentice

in 2016 in response to the Apprenticeship Levy, opening up a new technology

category for end-to-end SaaS solutions. There followed Aptem Skills to support

the delivery of AEB training, Traineeships and Bootcamps, and Aptem Enrol for

colleges to solve the issue of onboarding high volumes of students. Aptem

continues to develop its portfolio with exciting new launches planned in Q4

2022.

Jamie Dunnett at 24Haymarket explains why they led this round

of investment:

“The company has performed very strongly since we first invested

in 2019 and we are delighted to be able to invest again at this juncture. Our

view is that vocational training has a very important role to play in

upskilling/ reskilling the workforce to bridge the UK’s skills gap. Aptem has

established itself as a key player in this market; we look forward to watching

the team grow the customer base and further develop Aptem’s functionality to

deliver the next phase of growth!”

Shane Gallwey at Guinness Ventures concurs, “Aptem continues

to represent an excellent investment. We have been involved with the

organisation since 2018 and they have dominated the apprenticeship technology market

space. The Aptem team has the skills, capability and resource to continue to

develop their market leading products with great vision and drive. In addition,

there are a number of exciting new areas they are exploring that will continue

to benefit existing customers and open up new markets”.

Richard Alberg, CEO of Aptem says: “this investment by 24Haymarket

and Guinness Ventures, both of whom have been long-term investors, partners and

supporters of Aptem, is proof that we’re going in the right direction. These

forward-thinking investors think our model and execution represent a real

opportunity to support how vocational training and employability programmes are

delivered and optimised using technology.

“The pace of change within the vocational training sector in

particular has been rapid. These are exciting times for Aptem and the customers

we serve. Thank you to everyone who has helped us in our journey so far. This

investment helps to ensure the resources to push forward and continue to

deliver on our vision.”

