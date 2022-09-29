UK EdTech firm Aptem secures £3m investment to meet the technology needs of the rapidly expanding skills sector
Aptem (MWS Technology Ltd), the market-leading SaaS software provider for
apprenticeships, vocational training and employability, has secured additional
funding from long-term investors 24Haymarket and Guinness Ventures.
This funding round led by 24Haymarket will enable Aptem to continue
to meet the technology needs of the rapidly expanding skills sector. Increasing
numbers of learners embarking on higher level apprenticeships, coupled with the
much-needed agenda to fill skills-gaps through vocational training continue to
present exciting technology opportunities. The nature of Aptem’s products, and
capabilities within the team, have set the business up well to respond to
market challenges and new market opportunities.
Aptem supports nearly 200 training providers, universities
and colleges across the UK. Over 100,000 learners and jobseekers use the
products daily. The team comprises over 100 people, with 65% of its resource
dedicated to product and engineering.
Founded as MyWorkSearch in 2010 to provide a scalable
technology solution addressing unemployment following the financial crash,
Aptem has since developed both employability and vocational training products.
It launched the market-leading apprenticeship delivery system Aptem Apprentice
in 2016 in response to the Apprenticeship Levy, opening up a new technology
category for end-to-end SaaS solutions. There followed Aptem Skills to support
the delivery of AEB training, Traineeships and Bootcamps, and Aptem Enrol for
colleges to solve the issue of onboarding high volumes of students. Aptem
continues to develop its portfolio with exciting new launches planned in Q4
2022.
Jamie Dunnett at 24Haymarket explains why they led this round
of investment:
“The company has performed very strongly since we first invested
in 2019 and we are delighted to be able to invest again at this juncture. Our
view is that vocational training has a very important role to play in
upskilling/ reskilling the workforce to bridge the UK’s skills gap. Aptem has
established itself as a key player in this market; we look forward to watching
the team grow the customer base and further develop Aptem’s functionality to
deliver the next phase of growth!”
Shane Gallwey at Guinness Ventures concurs, “Aptem continues
to represent an excellent investment. We have been involved with the
organisation since 2018 and they have dominated the apprenticeship technology market
space. The Aptem team has the skills, capability and resource to continue to
develop their market leading products with great vision and drive. In addition,
there are a number of exciting new areas they are exploring that will continue
to benefit existing customers and open up new markets”.
Richard Alberg, CEO of Aptem says: “this investment by 24Haymarket
and Guinness Ventures, both of whom have been long-term investors, partners and
supporters of Aptem, is proof that we’re going in the right direction. These
forward-thinking investors think our model and execution represent a real
opportunity to support how vocational training and employability programmes are
delivered and optimised using technology.
“The pace of change within the vocational training sector in
particular has been rapid. These are exciting times for Aptem and the customers
we serve. Thank you to everyone who has helped us in our journey so far. This
investment helps to ensure the resources to push forward and continue to
deliver on our vision.”
